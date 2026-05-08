3 Famous Songs Inspired by Real-Life Backstabbing

These three famous songs all reveal backstabbing in musicians’ lives. Whether it’s cheating or industry pressures or in-band fighting, these songs are juicy as can be. Do you know the real-life backstory behind these drama-filled tracks?

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“Don’t Hurt Yourself” — Beyoncé

Beyoncé’s Lemonade is a modern epic with many different storylines, including one of revenge. The pop icon publicly worked out her marital problems on this album. “Don’t Hurt Yourself” is just one piece of the puzzle, but it’s the most affecting of all of them.

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“And keep your money, I got my own / Get a bigger smile on my face, being alone,” the lyrics read. Fans were quick to put two and two together, realizing that Beyoncé was speaking about infidelity in her real life. This song was uber-specific to Beyoncé’s situation, but the passion behind it is something anyone who has gone through a similar experience can relate to.

“This Guitar (Can’t Keep From Crying)” — George Harrison

George Harrison’s “This Guitar (Can’t Keep From Crying)” was released in a tumultuous time for the former Beatle. His career wasn’t on the up, and his wife, Pattie Boyd, left him for a friend and collaborator, Eric Clapton. Needless to say, all was not well with Harrison. Instead of writing a song pointed at Boyd and Clapton, he decided to take aim at those sticking their noses into his life and career: critics.

The press had not been kind to Harrison for his mid-70s work—a stark contrast to their opinion of his time with The Beatles. They effectively, completely turned on him. Those failures were the foundation for Harrison being down on his luck. He penned this song as a mark of defiance against those loud, opposing voices.

“You Make Loving Fun” — Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac were the kings and queens of airing out some backstabbing on their albums. Rumours is full to the brim with drama, but of all of the stories on this album, the one behind “You Make Loving Fun” is not talked about enough.

Many people focus entirely on the Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham of it all, without paying any mind to the drama surrounding the McVies. Christine McVie penned this song as an ode to her new relationship with lighting director, Curry Grant. He helped the keyboardist cheat on John McVie, making this song one of the juiciest on the record.

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