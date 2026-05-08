“I Fear Nothing Compares To Hearing This Masterpiece Live”: Vince Gill Leaves Crowd Silent With Powerful “Go Rest High on That Mountain” Performance

Vince Gill’s career in the music industry brought him more than a few memorable moments. He not only recorded hits like “One More Last Chance,” but he also collaborated with Patty Loveless, Kelly Clarkson, Maren Morris, Brooks & Dunn, and numerous others. He even married singer Amy Grant. If that wasn’t enough, he joined the Eagles in 2017 after the passing of Glenn Frey. Again, having more than a few fond memories, nothing compared to when he performed “Go Rest High on That Mountain.”

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When first working on the timeless song, Gill found inspiration from the passing of country music legend Keith Whitley. He finished the lyrics a few years later when his stepbrother passed away. With Ricky Skaggs and Loveless performing the background vocals, the song climbed to No. 14 on the US Hot Country Songs chart. While not a No. 1 hit on the charts, it quickly became a signature song in Gill’s legacy.

@katekozz @Vince Gill was my first concert when I was just 5 years old so tonight felt full circle. I’ve been to more than I count since then, but tonight was 3 hours of some of the best live music I’ve ever heard. Between his vocals and guitar playing, no one current even comes close. I would battle the picklesburgh traffic ten more times to see him again 😂 #vincegill #fyp #foryou #picklesburgh #pittsburgh #countrymusic #country #concert #livemusic #live ♬ original sound – Kate

During a show in Pittsburgh, Gill offered those in the audience a performance of the song. The fan who captured the moment wrote, “Vince Gill was my first concert when I was just 5 years old so tonight felt full circle. I’ve been to more than I count since then, but tonight was 3 hours of some of the best live music I’ve ever heard. Between his vocals and guitar playing, no one currently even comes close..”

[RELATED: Amy Grant Shares the Simple Yet Profound Advice From Husband Vince Gill After Her Traumatic Brain Injury]

Vince Gill on What the Future Holds

Even with the fan declaring they would battle the Pittsburgh traffic to see Gill, others commented on the power behind the lyrics. “I have this on my playlist despite the fact it makes me cry every time. Lost my sister at just 54 and that’s where my head goes first followed by other losses.”

With the song born in pain and loss, Gill’s classic hit acted as a beacon for those grieving and seeking comfort. Having navigated grief himself, the singer found peace in the memories he made along the way. “I’ve had so many great relationships here and am grateful for all the friends I’ve made and the acquaintances that I’ve gotten to work with and play on their records, sing on their records.”

As for what the future holds for Gill, he focused on making the most out of the time he had left. “The fact that I’m 68 and don’t know how many more chances I’m going to get to be creative… it’s just me trying to be creative as long as I can and as much as I can, because I know I don’t have as much time left at this point that I have had up ‘til now. So it matters, and it’s so much deeper and it matters so much more.”

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)