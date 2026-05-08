Country Star Shares Emotional Thoughts on “Full Circle” Return to ‘American Idol’ After Husband’s Death

On Monday, Kellie Pickler found herself taking a trip down memory lane when she returned to American Idol for a special Class of 2006 reunion episode. Marking two decades since she competed on the show, Pickler used the years to explore a music career, join the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, and win season 16 of Dancing with the Stars. Not finished with her career in the entertainment industry, the singer never forgot the family she found on American Idol.

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Taking a step away from the spotlight after the passing of her husband, Pickler believed it was the perfect time to return to the stage. Joining forces with Hannah Harper, the two produced a rousing cover of Martina McBride’s “A Broken Wing.” For Harper, it was only one of the many highlights of the evening as she advanced to the Top 3.

But for Pickler, she noted that returning to American Idol felt like coming home. “It’s just like come full circle, I guess. And 20 years, like you said, it’s so nice that each time you come back to Idol, it’s kind of like you pick up right where you left off with everyone. I hope people really believe me when I say this, it is a family here. It is an Idol family.”

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Kellie Pickler Remembers Fans Watching Her Grow Up On ‘American Idol’

While the last 20 years appeared to fly by, Pickler never worried about American Idol forgetting her time on the show. “Once you’re a part of it, it’s forever no matter what season you’re on. And so it’s really nice to come back and see so many of the same people that were working on the show 20 years ago.”

With memories all around Pickler, she remembered what it was like being a singer from a small town. “That was my first time getting on an airplane, flying to Hollywood. It’s the first time I flew across the country and experienced all of these first time moments with the world watching at the same time. So a lot of people that watched my season were just kind of growing with me and watched me grow up on TV.”

Labeling herself “blessed” for her American Idol experience, Pickler admitted the show changed the course of her life forever. And after returning to where it all started, the singer proved the bond between Idol contestants never truly fades.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)