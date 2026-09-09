3 Famous Songs That Sound Nothing Like the Rest of the Artist’s Catalog

These three famous songs saw legendary artists leave their typical sound behind. They proved they were brave enough to follow their creativity to new places.

“Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me” — U2

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This famous U2 song is nothing like the rest of their catalog. Released for the 1995 film Batman Forever, this song saw U2 turn up the trashy glam metal to nearly unrecognizable levels. “You don’t know how you took it / You just know what you got / Oh lawdy, you been stealing from the thieves / And you got caught / In the headlights of a stretch car / You’re a star,” the lyrics read as Bono sings about the pitfalls of being in a rock band.

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Because this is a soundtrack cut, it makes sense that it wouldn’t follow U2’s titular sound, but they traveled a long way from what earned them fame. They pull it off, though, delivering a song that is different but welcome.

“Walking On Broken Glass” — Annie Lennox

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Annie Lennox has a fair few pop crossover hits, but none as dramatic as this one. This theatrical track is one of Lennox’s most famous songs, with its glittering melody and chorus-line harmonies. “Since you’ve abandoned me / My whole life has crashed / Won’t you pick the pieces up / ‘Cause it feels just like I’m walking on broken glass,” she sings in a departure from her usual sound.

This song borrows from baroque-style pop, which isn’t her typical fare. Sure, it’s recognizably Lennox, but it likely wasn’t what fans expected from her in the early 1990s.

“You Can Call Me Al” — Paul Simon

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The entirety of Graceland was a sonic departure for Paul Simon. When we compare the songs on this record, there is a sonic throughline that connects them. But when we set “You Can Call Me Al” apart and compare it to the rest of Simon’s discography, it’s a stark shift in musicality.

“A man walks down the street, he says, ‘Why am I soft in the middle now? / Why am I soft in the middle? The rest of my life is so hard / I need a photo-opportunity, I want a shot at redemption / Don’t wanna end up a cartoon in a cartoon graveyard,’” the iconic lyrics read. Simon borrowed the sounds of South Africa for this record, leaving his traditional folk roots behind.

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