3 Female Country Stars You Know by a Single Name

Sometimes musicians land on a stage name that is long-winded (see: The Artist Formerly Known As Prince). Other times, they choose single-word names (see: Madonna or Sting). But then there are those who come into our lives with a traditional moniker, but we get so familiar with them that it shortens.

It’s the latter instance we wanted to dive into now. Below, we wanted to highlight three female country stars whom we learned to love over so many years that they almost become like family. Indeed, these are three female country stars you know by a single name.

Dolly

If you walk up to someone and ask, “What do you think of Dolly?”, they will instantly know who you are talking about. An image of the blonde-haired songwriter will instantly pop into their heads. She’ll probably be singing a song, too. Maybe “Jolene” or “I Will Always Love You” or “9 to 5”. Not only has Dolly Parton become a cultural icon, but she is one that everyone can agree on. She helps people in need, fosters reading by young people, and has written some of the greatest songs ever. Indeed, we will always love Dolly.

Reba

Reba McEntire is a multi-media sensation. The country music songwriter and performer is also someone who has translated to the small screen in major ways, starring in sitcoms and, more recently, on the NBC singing competition show, The Voice. Sure, everyone knows Reba McEntire. But everyone from country fans to TV watchers also knows Reba, her vocal twang, her signature red hairdo, and her fiery attitude that has fueled her decades-long career.

Patsy

Patsy Cline is famous for songs like “Crazy” and “Walkin’ After Midnight”, but even if you didn’t know every track she’s sung, you know her by her first name. Patsy—she’s the connective tissue to so much of country music’s past. While country fans may know contemporary stars today like Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton, Patsy Cline was one of the genre’s original stars, and for that, she remains mononymously memorable.

