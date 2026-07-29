3 Folk Duets from the 1960s That Captured a Lost Era

These three folk songs from the 1960s are stunners from their era. Today, they stand to remind us of a time long gone in music. From simple harmonies and visual songwriting, these folk songs are magnetic. They remain enticing no matter how long it’s been since they were released.

“I Got You Babe” — Sonny & Cher

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The chemistry between Sonny and Cher is something that not many artists today can muster. Even if they try, it’s largely a pale pastiche of what this pair did. “I Got You Babe” might be a little dated; very steeped in its era. But that doesn’t make it any less enticing to modern audiences. When we listen to this song, we’re reminded of a time gone by. One that stands in stark contrast to the current music scene.

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“They say we’re young, and we don’t know / Won’t find out until we grow / Well I don’t know if all that’s true / ‘Cause you got me, and baby I got you,” the lyrics read. Over top of a chiming guitar riff and a harpsichord, this pair lulls the listener into a story about a charming relationship.

“Four Strong Winds” — Ian & Sylvia

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Moving on to another musical couple, we have Ian & Sylvia’s “Four Strong Winds”. “Four strong winds that blow lonely / Seven seas that run high / All those things that don’t change come what may / But our good times are all gone,” the lyrics read. Pastoral imagery and lulling harmonies were what 1960s folk was built on. This song is a stunning example of both of those conventions.

“Still I wish you’d change your mind / If I asked you one more time / But we’ve been through that a hundred times or more,” the lyrics continue. This is the kind of melancholy breakup track with a wistful tinge that was hallmark back then and is sorely missed today.

“Scarborough Fair/Canticle” — Simon & Garfunkel

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Simon & Garfunkel’s “Scarborough Fair/Canticle” couldn’t be found today. The duo dusted off a folk standard and gave it a 60s makeover with an anti-war song, “The Side Of A Hill”. Tell her to reap it with a sickle of leather / (War bellows blazing in scarlet battalions) / Parsley, sage, rosemary, and thyme / (Generals order their soldiers to kill),” the lyrics read.

This song was one of the most important folk songs of the 1960s. Today it reigns as a shining example of its era.

(Photo by Douglas Miller/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)