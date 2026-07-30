3 Van Morrison Songs Almost Everyone Already Knows

Van Morrison has been releasing music for well over 50 years. A prolific songwriter, Morrison is the writer behind some of music’s most legendary songs, including these three, which almost everyone already knows.

“Brown Eyed Girl”

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Morrison’s debut single, “Brown Eyed Girl” appears on his freshman Blowin’ Your Mind record. The song was released in 1967. Although it did not become a No. 1 hit for Morrison, it remains one of his most popular songs.

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“Brown Eyed Girl” says, “Laughing and a-running, hey, hey / Skipping and a-jumping / In the misty morning fog with / Our, our hearts a-thumping / And you, my brown-eyed girl / You, my brown-eyed girl.”

Morrison later said he went years without singing “Brown Eyed Girl”, mostly because he didn’t like it.

“‘Brown Eyed Girl’ I didn’t perform for a long time because for me it was like a throwaway song,” he admitted. “I’ve got about 300 other songs I think are better than that.”

“Have I Told You Lately”

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Out in 1989 on Morrison’s Avalon Sunset record, “Have I Told You Lately” became a Top 15 hit for Morrison.

The romantic tune says, “There’s a love that’s divine / And it’s yours and it’s mine / Like the sun at the end of the day / We should give thanks and pray to the One / Have I told you lately that I love you / Have I told you there’s no one above you / Fill my heart with gladness / Take away my sadness / Ease my troubles, that’s what you do.”

“Have I Told You Lately” has been covered multiple times. Artists who have put their own spin on “Have I Told You Lately” include Rod Stewart, Kenny Rogers, and Andy Williams, among others.

“Moondance”

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“Moondance” is the title track of a record Morrison released in 1970. Surprisingly, it wasn’t until 1977 that “Moondance” became a single.

A song of longing, “Moondance” says, “Well, it’s a marvelous night for a Moondance / With the stars up above in your eyes / A fantabulous night to make romance / ‘Neath the cover of October skies / And all the leaves on the trees are falling / To the sound of the breezes that blow / And I’m trying to please to the calling / Of your heart-strings that play soft and low / And all the night’s magic seems to whisper and hush / And all the soft moonlight seems to shine in your blush.”

“Moondance” later became part of the 2007 film, August Rush, sung by Jonathan Rhys Meyers.

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