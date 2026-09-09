3 Folk Songs From 1978 That Should Be Studied in Songwriting Classes

These three folk songs from 1978 should be on the syllabus for a songwriting class. These songs represent the best this genre has to offer with stunning lyrics, memorable melodies, and proof that simplicity is often better than the most intricate songwriting.

“Fish And Whistle” — John Prine

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John Prine was the patron saint of taking weighty ideas and giving them a levity that makes them digestible. In “Fish And Whistle”, he dissected ordinary life: the good and the bad. “I been thinking lately about the people I meet / The carwash on the corner and the hole in the street / The way my ankles hurt with shoes on my feet / And I’m wondering if I’m gonna see tomorrow,” the lyrics to this folk song read.

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Really, any of Prine’s songs are rife with songwriting tips, but this 1978 release is particularly potent. Some lines make you want to laugh, and others cut deep. He smoothed over the varied emotions in this song with an ambivalence that we all love him for. “Father, forgive us for what we must do / You forgive us we’ll forgive you / We’ll forgive each other till we both turn blue / Then we’ll whistle and go fishing in heaven,” he sang in the chorus, epitomizing his songwriting style.

“Comes A Time” — Neil Young

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Neil Young ponders life’s natural cycles in “Comes A Time”. “Comes a time when you’re driftin’ / Comes a time when you settle down / Comes a light, feelings liftin’ / Lift that baby right up off the ground,” he sings. Young Pretty Much has a song for every occasion, and this one is there for you when you’re struggling to keep up with the pace of life.

“Oh, this old world keeps spinnin’ ’round / It’s a wonder, tall trees ain’t layin’ down / There comes a time,” the lyrics read later in the song. This track is touching and a little bit existential. It speaks perfectly to the human experience, which is the function of any truly great folk song.

“Goin’ Back” — Neil Young

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If the first Neil Young folk song on this list is about going with the flow of life, this one is about fighting against it. Young looks back on dream-like memories in this song, longing to return to them. ‘I feel like goin’ back / Back where there’s nowhere to stay / When fire filled the sky / I still remember that day,” the lyrics read.

[RELATED: How Neil Young Poached Some Musicians and Ended up With His Greatest Collaborators: “We Didn’t Climb as We Thought We Would”]

This song captures nostalgia in a unique, poetic way. If you want to learn how to write about conventional topics with a fresh lens, this song is a good lesson.

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