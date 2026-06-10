4 of the Best 90s Movie Soundtracks With Songs That Fans Still Listen to Today

The beauty of movie soundtracks is their ability to bring songs back to life, even though they might be years or even decades old. These are four of the best movie soundtracks from the 90s, with plenty of hits that make us want to keep listening to them today.

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‘The Bodyguard’

Out in 1992, Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner star in The Bodyguard. A heart-wrenching film, the soundtrack features songs mostly sung by Houston, including “I’m Every Woman”, “I Have Nothing”, “Run To You”, and more.

Of course, the biggest hit from The Bodyguard is Houston’s cover of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You”. A 14-week No. 1 hit for Houston, she earned the praise of Parton for her take on Parton’s 1974 single.

“I was driving home in my car from my office, going through Brentwood, a little town by where I live in Nashville,” Parton recalls. “I just heard this voice come on the radio. It kind of rang a bell, but it didn’t hit because she was kind of talking it. Then, all of a sudden, it went into the ‘I Will Always Love You’ part, and I just about wrecked. I had to pull off the side of the road, seriously, to listen to it.”

‘Pretty Woman’

In 1990, Julia Roberts and Richard Gere teamed up for Pretty Woman. A blockbuster film about a high-end escort and the man who hires her falling in love, the story was brought to life by the incredible soundtrack that accompanied the film.

Songs on the soundtrack include Roy Orbison’s 1964 “Oh, Pretty Woman”, “It Must Have Been Love” by Roxette, “King Of Wishful Thinking” by Go West, and more.

‘The Lion King’

The soundtrack for the 1994 film The Lion King stands out for more than just the hit songs. All of the music used in The Lion King is written entirely by Elton John and Tim Rice.

Several notable tracks emerged from The Lion King, including the No. 1 single, “Can You Feel The Love Tonight”. Other memorable songs include “Circle Of Life”, “Hakuna Matata”, and more.

‘Armageddon’

An all-star cast of Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler, and Ben Affleck teamed up for the 1998 film, Armageddon. Among the many hits on the soundtrack for Armageddon are “Come Together”, the Beatles’ 1969 single, John Denver’s 1966 “Leaving On A Jet Plane”, Bob Seger’s “Roll Me Away”, and more.

Armageddon also includes “I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing”. Written by Diane Warren, the song remains one of Aerosmith’s biggest hits. It was later covered by country artist Mark Chestnut,

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