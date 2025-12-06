3 Forgotten and Lost Songs From 1995 I Bet You Don’t Remember

Songs get forgotten all the time, even if they become big hits on various charts. That’s the nature of time, after all. Songs make it big, and if the bands and artists behind them are lucky, the public consciousness will remember them for a couple of decades before they are inevitably left behind in music history. Still, I think some popular songs from 1995 deserve much more than just to be forgotten. Let’s take a look at a few that I think should be remembered.

“Warped” by Red Hot Chili Peppers

If you’ve forgotten about this entry on our list of songs from 1995, you’re not alone. And there might be a reason for that. This funk metal jam dropped that year and hit No. 7 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart in the US. Its music video followed, which stirred up some controversy. In the video, band members Anthony Kiedis and Dave Navarro share a smooch, which might have bothered some of the band’s more conservative listeners. Apparently, following the backlash, the band wasn’t particularly shaken. Kiedis himself said, “If they couldn’t accept what we were doing, we didn’t need them anymore.”

However, it is worth noting that RHCP doesn’t seem to love “Warped” much in retrospect, as they rarely whip this one out at live concerts.

“Kitty” by The Presidents Of The United States Of America

I love it when truly weird songs become huge surprise hits. That was absolutely the case for “Kitty” by The Presidents Of The United States Of America, a grunge tune about a man who desperately wants to pet a feral cat, finally gets to do it, and then the cat turns on him. Very relatable, I’d say. This strange alt-rock tune made it all the way to No. 13 on the Modern Rock Tracks chart in the US, and I’m kind of sad that no one really remembers it today. Most might remember the band’s hit “Lump”, but I always think about their catchy cat song.

“Galaxie” by Blind Melon

Blind Melon is known as a one-hit wonder band, as their song “No Rain” was a massive, though solitary, hit for the band. I think this is unfair, because a lot of their other music is very good. Sadly, the 1995 alt-rock tune “Galaxie” makes it to our list of forgotten songs, though it did pretty decently on the charts back in the day. “Galaxie” peaked at No. 8 on the Modern Rock Tracks chart.

