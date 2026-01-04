3 Forgotten and Underrated Comedown Albums That Followed Pop Masterpieces

It’s always a joy when a pop star finally hits it big with a No. 1 album. However, with that No. 1 hit comes the anxiety of producing another chart-topping album, which often doesn’t happen. And, as we all know, even the best pop stars eventually hit the “comedown” of their success. The following three pop albums were all comedown albums from their artists, as they followed No. 1 hit records but didn’t quite hit No. 1 themselves. And I think they deserve way more love today. Let’s take a look!

‘Parade’ by Prince (1986)

Parade came along in 1986, following two back-to-back famous No. 1 hit albums from Prince: Purple Rain in 1984 and Around The World In A Day in 1985. Parade peaked at No. 3 and was still definitely a hit, but it surprises me that this album also didn’t make it to No. 1 on the charts.

Diehard Prince fans and those who were around in the 80s definitely have not forgotten this incredible album, nor would some consider it “underrated.” However, occasional fans and the younger generation of pop listeners may have never heard it. That’s a shame, because this record is full of gorgeous songs, from “Girls & Boys” to “Mountains” to one of Prince’s most memorable hits, “Kiss”.

‘So-Called Chaos’ by Alanis Morissette (2004)

So-Called Chaos dropped in 2004, after Alanis Morissette enjoyed substantial success with three back-to-back No. 1 albums in the US: Jagged Little Pill (1995), Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie (1998), and Under Rug Swept (2002). So-Called Chaos made it to No. 5, and I feel like this record really doesn’t get the love it deserves today. “Eight Easy Steps” and “Out Is Through” are essential listening, along with the title track.

‘3D’ by TLC (2002)

3D dropped in 2002 after this famous girl group made it to No. 1 with FanMail in 1999. Though to a degree, I understand why this particular album got stuck in the shadow of its predecessor. FanMail was the last album by TLC released before Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes tragically died in a car accident in 2002. 3D dropped later that year, and perhaps the wound of grief was just too raw for fans to enjoy the new album as much as FanMail. Either way, 3D is one of the best pop comedown albums of the turn of the millennium, complete with hits like “Girl Talk”, “Hands Up”, and “Damaged”.

Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images