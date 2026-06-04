4 Witchy Stevie Nicks Songs That Feel Like a Spiritual Awakening

Get ready to twirl, dance, and cry out to the heavens. Here are four Stevie Nicks songs that feel like a spiritual awakening.

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“Sisters Of The Moon”

Featured on Fleetwood Mac’s Tusk album, “Sisters Of The Moon” describes a woman with “black robes trailing” and “black moons in those eyes of hers.” Along with the background vocals, this song feels like an ode to a mystical sorceress. Ironically, though, Nicks told Rolling Stone that the song was more about a “feeling” she had.

“I honestly don’t know what the hell this song is about,” Nicks told the outlet. “It wasn’t a love song; it wasn’t written about a man. … It was just about a feeling I might have had over a couple of days, going inward in my gnarly trollness. Makes no sense. Perfect for this record.”

“Crystal”

Featured on the soundtrack for the 1998 movie Practical Magic, “Crystal”, opposite to “Sisters Of The Moon”, sounds like it’s about something magical, when really it’s just a song about a relationship.

Unlike other famous Fleetwood Mac tracks like “Dreams” and “Go Your Own Way”, Nicks wrote this one about a happy time in her relationship with Lindsey Buckingham.

“I’d written the song about him and me when things were good,” she says in the liner notes for the Buckingham Nicks reissue. This song was released on Buckingham Nicks and the Fleetwood Mac album.

“Seven Wonders”

There’s something so beautifully haunting about this track, which appears on Fleetwood Mac’s album, Tango Of The Night. Stevie Nicks added a few lyrics to this song, but it was mostly written by Sandy Stewart.

If I live to see the seven wonders

I’ll make a path to the rainbow’s end

I’ll never live to match the beauty again

The rainbow’s edge.

This song was actually used in the finale of American Horror Story: Coven in 2014, which just solidifies its witchy realness.

“Rhiannon”

Ah, yes, the ultimate witchy anthem. “Rhiannon” was the song that gave Fleetwood Mac and Nicks a fresh start. Described by the singer as “a song about an old Welsh witch,” “Rhiannon” is practically a seance. Even Nicks mentioned once that she felt there was a “presence” in this particular song.

“I read the name [Rhiannon] of it in a, just a novel and really liked it and thought, ‘That’s really a beautiful name,’” she said. “Sat down, tap, tap, tap… About 10 minutes later wrote ‘Rhiannon’. We think that [the real Rhiannon] was, in fact, [a] queen and that her memory became the myth. I definitely feel that there’s a presence…”

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