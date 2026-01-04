Remember When David Bowie Mega Fan, Kate Bush, Wrote a Song for Him Before Her 16th Birthday?

Kate Bush was one of David Bowie’s biggest fans. In fact, before she garnered fame, Bush penned “Humming”. The Bowie tribute song, one of Bush’s earliest compositions, was first demoed in 1973, according to Steve Pafford.

Bush wrote the track when she was just 15 years old and recorded the song when she was 17. Before the track was released as “Humming” in 2018, versions of the track were known as either “Maybe” or “Davy”. The latter title certainly makes sense, as Bowie went by Davy Jones early in his career.

“Humming” Proves Kate Bush Had Talent, Even as a Kid

As for how fans know the song is about Bowie, there are plenty of lyrical clues that point to that conclusion.

Consider the line “Who’ll ferry me?” as a potential reference to Bowie’s fellow glam rocker, Bryan Ferry. Other lyrics of note reference unusual eyes (David Bowie had anisocoria, which caused one pupil to be permanently enlarged), the trials and tribulations of being a rock star, and some references to space.

We’re not a cloud in his eye, not a blue in the sky

And they were rocking because he’s a rock singer, too.

The connections are hard to miss. Also noteworthy is the fact that the song came to fruition in 1973, the same year that Bowie killed off his alter ego, Ziggy Stardust, on stage. The outlet suggested that the track may be about that moment in particular, especially because Bush was reportedly in the crowd at the concert.

Kate Bush Once Gave a Rare Statement About David Bowie

Bush has made no secret of her love for Bowie over the years. When Bowie died in 2016, Bush penned a thoughtful tribute to the late artist, which was published by The Guardian.

“David Bowie had everything. He was intelligent, imaginative, brave, charismatic, cool, sexy and truly inspirational both visually and musically,” she wrote. “He created such staggeringly brilliant work, yes, but so much of it and it was so good. There are great people who make great work but who else has left a mark like his? No one like him.”

“I’m struck by how the whole country has been flung into mourning and shock. Shock, because someone who had already transcended into immortality could actually die. He was ours. Wonderfully eccentric in a way that only an Englishman could be,” Bush continued. “Whatever journey his beautiful soul is now on, I hope he can somehow feel how much we all miss him.”

