Born on This Day in 1957, This 90s Country Music Legend and Vince Gill’s Favorite Duet Partner

Patty Loveless helped set the standard for women in country music. And she did so unabashedly, letting her Kentucky roots break free on songs like “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive.” On this day (Jan. 4) in 1957, the iconic country singer was born Patricia Lee Ramey in Pikeville.

Loveless was the sixth of seven children born to John Ramey, a second-generation coal miner, and his wife, Naomi. Tragically, John fell victim to black lung disease, forcing the family to relocate to Louisville for his medical treatments. He died 10 years later at age 58.

To cope with the culture shock of life in the big city, her ‘ father gave her a guitar when she was 11 years old. She began writing songs with her older brother, Roger, and soon the two were performing at local jamborees. This caught the attention of country music duo the Wilburn Brothers, and Ramey began touring with them after graduating high school.

Patty Loveless Had All But Given Up on a Record Deal

Eventually, Ramey married the band’s drummer, Terry Lovelace, adopting a variation of her married name (Patty Loveless) for the stage. The couple moved to Charlotte, North Carolina—where, although she continued singing live, Loveless had no illusions of a country music career at the time. “[Charlotte] was just too far distant from Nashville,” she said in 1987.

So Loveless cut her teeth singing rock music in a cover band, adding a richness and depth to her voice by covering artitsts like Elvis Presley, Linda Ronstadt, and the Eagles. In June 1985, the then 18-year-old moved back to Nashville, heartened by the rise of neotraditional country artists like Dwight Yoakum and Reba McEntire. A month later, she landed a contract with MCA Records.

Following a string of unsuccessful singles, Loveless finally broke through in 1987 with her Top 10 cover of George Jones’ “If My Heart Had Windows.” She would go on to score five No. 1 singles throughout her career, including 1989’s “Timber, I’m Falling in Love.” Winning five CMA Awards and two Grammys, Loveless gained entry into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2023.

“I think it was all in the timing for me — as country music rediscovered its roots, it began to be appreciated by younger people again,” Loveless said. “I can remember when I worked in a record shop in Nashville, some of the kids were too ashamed to look in the country bins.”

