3 Forgotten Classic Country Songs To Reach No. 1 on the Charts

Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and Loretta Lynn are a few of the names everyone remembers from the classic country era. Though, the genre itself is as vast as the horizons some of the country artists sing about. That being so, many talented musicians and their hit songs get lost in the expansive body of the work residing in country music. Especially, some of the genre’s Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits.

Do not fret or try to painfully rack your brain to remember such acts. They have in fact fallen into obscurity and stepped out of the limelight whether it be by choice or fate. Regardless of how they fell into this position, their No. 1 songs deserve remembrance and a revisit. So, here are three classic country songs to hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Before The Next Teardrop Falls” by Freddy Fender

Freddy Fender is one of the most distinctive country musicians to ever pick up a guitar. Thanks to his Tex-Mex sound, he was one of the only musicians in country music to invoke a style that was commercially unrecognized and underrepresented. However, that was not the case for his 1974 hit, “Before The Next Teardrop Falls.”

Upon its release in 1974, the song debuted at No. 96 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. Though, it took one heck of a climb, as Fender’s song peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1975. Lastly, it also won CMA Single of The Year and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

“I Can Help” by Billy Swan

In his prime, Billy Swan was never nominated for awards or lived in the masses’ minds rent-free. He was a great artist, singer, and songwriter, though, never became a bonified household name. However, that partially changed in 1974 when he released his hit song “I Can Help.”

During his career, Swan only had three songs appear on the Billboard Hot 100. Which, by no means is not admirable, but compared to his contemporaries, it was certainly less. Nonetheless, his 1974 hit peaked at No. 1 on the chart and remained there for a total of two weeks.

“Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song” by B. J. Thomas

Like the other artist on the list, B.J. Thomas has not remained entirely relevant as his career has aged. Despite winning Grammys and having more than one No. 1 hit, Thomas has seemingly slipped into the unknown. Regardless, he was a phenomenal talent and his 1975 No. 1 hit is a testament to his abilities.

Released in 1975, “Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song” became Thomas’ second and final No.1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Peaking at No. 1 in April 1975, the song remained at the top for only one week. Though, when you realize it debuted at No. 99, it makes the song’s journey all the more remarkable.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns