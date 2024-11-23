Pat Benatar and Husband Neil Giraldo Have Written a Children’s Book, ‘My Grandma and Grandpa Rock!,’ Due Out in 2025

Pat Benatar and her husband, guitarist/songwriter Neil Giraldo, have been making music together for more than 40 years, but now the rocking couple also have teamed up to co-author a children’s book. My Grandma and Grandpa Rock!, which is scheduled to be published on September 9, 2025, was inspired by the two musicians’ experience being grandparents.

According to an official description, the book is “a lyrical read-aloud that celebrates all kinds of grandparents from all walks of life—from plumbers to yoga instructors to…rock stars!”

Benatar and Giraldo, who wed in 1982, have two daughters—39-year-old Haley and 30-year-old Hana—and are grandparents to six-year-old Stevie, four-year-old Lola, and two-year-old Cash.

In an exclusive People article, the couple noted jointly, “We hope grandparents and grandchildren everywhere will see themselves in the pages of this book and love reading it as much as we loved writing it.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers also discussed he much they enjoy being grandparents.

“Everything they said about having grandchildren is true,” Benatar and Giraldo told the magazine. “When we met in 1979, having children was one of our dreams. We were blessed with two beautiful daughters and now have three darling grandchildren—our dream on steroids!”

My Grandma and Grandpa Rock!, which was illustrated by Tiffany Everett, can be pre-ordered now at Sourcebooks.com.

Video Interview Promoting the Book

Benatar and Giraldo also posted a short video interview about My Grandma and Grandpa Rock! on the Sourcebooks website.

“Everywhere we go we talk to people. They say, ‘Are you grandparents? Oh, we love it,’” Giraldo noted. “So, we wanted to do something special for our grandchildren.”

Benatar then said, “Yeah, and you know, [our grandchildren] actually … really don’t understand what we do for a living. They see us, and they watch us on videos and things, but to them we’re still just their grandparents, their grandma and papa. Yeah, so we did it for them, and all the grandchildren everywhere. They’re so special.”

Benatar and Giraldo Also Perform on a New PBS Special

In other news, Benatar and Giraldo are among the many stars featured paying tribute to late country legend Patsy Cline on a new episode of PBS’ Great Performances. The show, Patsy Cline: Walkin’ After Midnight, premieres Friday, November 22, at 9 p.m. ET; check your local listings.

The program features performances from a tribute concert held on April 22, 2024, at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Benatar, accompanied by Giraldo, sang the 1962 Cline song “Imagine That” at the show. Other artists who performed included Wynonna Judd, Ashley McBryde, Mickey Guyton, Crystal Gayle, Pam Tillis, grace Potter, Rita Wilson, Kristin Chenoweth, and Kellie Pickler.

The episode also features archival interviews and commentary from artists, family members, and friends of Patsy, including her husband, Charlie Dick, Loretta Lynn, Dottie West, Roy Clark, and producer Owen Bradley.

In a joint statement, Pat and Neil said about the show, “It was an honor and a privilege to be part of this wonderful [lineup] of artists and musicians, celebrating the life and work of this incredible woman.”

Cline died in a plane in march 1963 at the age of 30.