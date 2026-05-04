3 Forgotten Classic Rock Songs From the 1970s That Deserve a Second Chance at Life

If you’ve forgotten about these classic rock jams from the 1970s, you’re not alone. These tunes don’t get nearly as much love nowadays as other bangers from the era. I think they deserve another chance at life, don’t you? Let’s take a look!

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“All The Way From Memphis” by Mott The Hoople (1973)

Most remember Mott The Hoople from their David Bowie-penned song “All The Young Dudes”. However, “All The Way From Memphis” was an original glam rock classic from the band that manages to capture that Bowie-esque magic without sounding too much like an imitation. Those opening piano bars are super memorable, even if you aren’t the biggest glam rock fan.

“All The Way From Memphis” by Mott The Hoople didn’t chart in the US, but it has gotten quite a bit of time on the airwaves via classic rock radio since it was released.

“Black Coffee” by Humble Pie (1973)

This song was originally a Tina and Ike Turner classic, but Steve Marriott’s powerful vocals gave it just enough edge to stand on its own as a classic from Humble Pie’s discography. If you only know the band from “30 Days In The Hole”, I highly recommend giving this iconic bluesy rock cover a spin.

Humble Pie’s version of “Black Coffee”, complete with backing vocals from The Blackberries, was a modest hit back in 1973. It made it to No. 113 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart. It didn’t make much of an impression chart-wise in either the US or UK, but it did go on to become one of the band’s most well-known songs of their career. And Marriott’s vocal tricks are just on another level.

“Gudbuy T’ Jane” by Slade (1972)

Glam rock makes it to our list of forgotten classic rock tunes from the 1970s, this time with a killer song by Slade. Released in 1972, this song actually found some serious success on the charts in the UK. “Gudbuy T’ Jane” peaked at No. 2 in the UK Singles chart, though it only made it to No. 68 in the US. Ironically, this fun glam rock tune was inspired by the English band’s tour of America at the time. I do think it deserved more love stateside.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns