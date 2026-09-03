3 Forgotten Country Breakup Songs From the 60s That Always Hit (Even When You’re Happily Taken)

When you’re heartbroken, old country music from the 60s sounds like music to the ears. However, even if you’re not, certain songs always hit the spot. Here are some of those very songs that will hit you right in the heart.

“I Fall To Pieces” by Patsy Cline (ft. The Jordanaires)

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In the early 60s, Patsy Cline topped the country charts with “I Fall To Pieces”, during which she sings about struggling to get over someone you once loved. We’ve all felt this way at one time or another: the frustration of wanting to move on but not understanding how someone else could do it so easily.

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You want me to act like we’ve never kissed

You want me to forget (to forget)

Pretend we never met (never met)

And I’ve tried and I’ve tried

But I haven’t yet

You walk by and I fall to pieces.

“Apartment No. 9” by Tammy Wynette

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Bobby Austin co-wrote and recorded this song in 1966, and Wynette recorded it soon after. “Apartment No. 9” sings about how loneliness can be emphasized by being in an empty apartment. This song was actually the first ever to win the CMA “Song Of The Year” award.

Loneliness surrounds me

Without your arms around me

And the sun will never shine

In apartment number nine

I keep waiting in this lonely room

Just in case you change your mind

You’ll find me waiting here

In apartment number nine.

“She Thinks I Still Care” by George Jones

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“She Thinks I Still Care” is about trying to conceal your true feelings after a relationship has ended, even though you secretly miss the way things were. When George Jones first heard this song, he apparently wasn’t very interested in it. Studio owners Jack Clement and Bill Hall tried to get him to listen to it, as session musician Luther explained to Bob Allen:

“They had this ole, worn-out, rinky-dink tape recorder layin’ around the studio… Every time they’d try to lay that song on George, he’d just look at that damn tape recorder and ask ’em, ‘How much you sell me that thing for?’ One day, Bill Hall finally told him, ‘Hell, George, if you’ll record the song, I’ll give ya the damn tape recorder!’”

Photo by: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images