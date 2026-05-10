3 Forgotten Country Hits From the 1980s That Deserve Rediscovery

Some of the biggest country hits of the 1980s have been forgotten by both 80s kids and the new generation of country music fans. That’s a shame, especially when it comes to the following three iconic songs. Why don’t we refresh your memory and transport you back to the 80s era of country music goodness? If you were around in 1986 or 1987, you’ll definitely remember these fantastic tunes.

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“Wheels” by Restless Heart from ‘Wheels’ (1987)

How about some good ol’ country rock? Restless Heart doesn’t get as much love as one would expect from one of the biggest country bands of the 80s. One of their biggest songs was “Wheels”, a country rock hit penned by Dave Loggins.

The song was actually originally recorded by The Bellamy Brothers a couple of years prior for their record Howard & David. In 1987, Restless Heart released their version to significant acclaim. “Wheels” peaked at No. 1 on both the US and Canadian country charts. The song’s B-side, “New York (Hold Her Tight)”, also found some crossover success at No.2 3 on the Adult Contemporary chart.

“Face To Face” by Alabama from ‘Just Us’ (1987)

Alabama has enjoyed so many hits through the years that some of their successful songs have fallen through the cracks. Alabama fans definitely remembered “Face To Face”, but the average modern-day country fan might have missed it.

This standout tune from Just Us was written by Randy Owen and released in late 1987. If you listen closely, you’ll hear singer K.T. Oslin on guest vocals. She wasn’t credited on the song, so consider that an Easter egg of sorts. This song is one of only two singles from Alabama to feature a female singer, too. “Face To Face” topped the US and Canadian country charts upon its release in 1987.

“You Still Move Me” by Dan Seals from ‘On The Front Line’ (1986)

This country jam still hits so well today, and it’s a real shame that it’s on this list of forgotten country hits from the 1980s. I can’t remember the last time I heard this song on country radio. That’s a bummer, because this song was really quite a big deal in 1986. “You Still Move Me” by Dan Seals peaked at No. 1 on both the US and Canadian country charts in 1987.

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