3 Forgotten Pop Hits From 1980 That Still Sound Fresh Today

These three pop hits from 1980 have such a fresh and delightful sound, and I’m shocked that so many modern-day listeners have forgotten about them. I think it’s time to refresh our memories, don’t you think? Let’s take a look at a few excellent pop hits from 1980 that deserve more love nowadays.

“Steal Away” by Robbie Dupree from ‘Robbie Dupree’

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“Why don’t we steal away / Why don’t we steal away / Into the night / I know it ain’t right.”

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This breezy, almost summery yacht rock classic has that contemporary 1980s feel that manages to be both nostalgic and modern-sounding after all these years. And yet, I can’t recall the last time I heard “Steal Away” on the radio. What’s the deal there?

“Steal Away” by Robbie Dupree made it all the way to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It did similarly well on the Adult Contemporary chart.

“Living In The Plastic Age” by The Buggles from ‘The Age Of Plastic’

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“They send the heart police / To put you under cardiac arrest / And as they drag you through the door / They tell you that you’ve failed the test.”

Everyone remembers “Video Killed The Radio Star”, considering it was such a big hit in the States. But The Buggles had another hit, “Living In The Plastic Age” that made it to the Top 20 in the UK. However, it didn’t quite chart in the US. That’s probably why it doesn’t get as much radio love nowadays, but it certainly deserves it. This song is new wave synth-pop at its finest, with a very refined sound that remains musically interesting today.

“Biggest Part Of Me” by Ambrosia from ‘One Eighty’

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“Ain’t no risk, now / In lettin’ my love rain down on you / So we could wash away the past / So that we may start anew.”

This soft rock jam was a hit on the pop charts in 1980, so I’m surprised it’s been forgotten by many a modern-day listener. “Biggest Part Of Me” is absolutely gorgeous and has a very polished production that manages to still sound fresh decades later.

“Biggest Part Of Me” by Ambrosia was a smash hit on the Hot 100, peaking at No. 3. This soft rockin’ tune also did well on the Adult Contemporary chart.

(Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)