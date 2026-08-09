4 Songs by Bee Gees That Still Make Me Wanna Get up and Dance

If Bee Gees are good for one thing, it’s dance music. Here are four hip tunes that will make you want to find a beat of your own almost instantaneously.

“Night Fever”

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Even though it’s a groovy disco hit, “Night Fever” finds its roots in the orchestra.

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Part of this song was actually inspired by the orchestral song “Theme From A Summer Place”, which came out in the 60s. Apparently, Blue Weaver, the keyboardist on the song, had always wanted to do a disco version of the arrangement. He kinda sorta got his wish with this one.

“You Should Be Dancing”

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I mean, come on, the word “dance” is literally in the title. “You Should Be Dancing” has a pretty simple call to action: If you’re not already, you should be dancing! Anytime, anyplace.

This was the first chart-topping recording from Bee Gees that Barry Gibb sang completely in his iconic falsetto voice.

“Stayin’ Alive”

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This song sounds pretty harmless and fun, but it’s got some depth to it. Ironically, as Barry Gibb once explained, the story behind “Stayin Alive” is a little more grim than you would probably think.

“The subject matter of ‘Stayin’ Alive’ is actually quite a serious one. It’s about survival in the streets of New York, and the lyrics actually say that,” Gibb told Andrew Mon Hughes, “Everybody struggles against the world, fighting all the bullsh** and things that can drag you down. And it really is a victory just to survive. But when you climb back on top and win bigger than ever before, well that’s something everybody reacts to everybody.”

“You Win Again”

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This one is a little less disco than the others, but trust me, “You Win Again” is a hidden gem in Bee Gees’ catalog. “You Win Again” was a bit of a comeback song for the group and ended up being their first No. 1 in eight years. The idea started as a title, which was a typical way for the group to write songs.

“When we get together and write, it’s not like three individuals ― it’s like one person in the room,” Maurice Gibb shared of this song with Mojo, per Songfacts. “Usually, we have a book of titles and we just pick one. I loved ‘You Win Again’ as a title, but we had no idea how it might turn out as a song…”

Photo by: Richard E. Aaron/Redferns