Remember When Asleep At The Wheel Covered an Eric Clapton Classic?

In 1995, Asleep at the Wheel released The Wheel Keeps On Rollin’. Their 13th studio album, the record features both original and cover songs, including a tune made famous by Eric Clapton. On The Wheel Keeps On Rollin’ is “Lay Down Sally”. The song was written by Clapton, along with Marcy Levy and George Terry. Released by Clapton in 1977, “Lay Down Sally” appears on Clapton’s fifth studio album, Slowhand.

The chorus says, “Lay down, Sally, and rest here in my arms / Don’t you think you want someone to talk to? / Lay down, Sally, no need to leave so soon / I’ve been trying all night long just to talk to you.”

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Known for writing a lot of his own music, Clapton had the title of “Lay Down Sally” first.

“We were in the studio one day and he said, ‘I want to write this song called ‘Lay Down Sally,’” Levy remembers. “So I went into the corner and came up with the melody. At first it had more of a Little Feat groove. But we worked at it all day. And eventually Eric hit on the rhythm, and I played keyboards, and we recorded the track. Then Eric said, ‘Can you write some lyrics at home tonight?’ So I did, and we recorded the vocals the next day.”

Interestingly, “Lay Down Sally” became a moderate country hit for Clapton, making it into the Top 30. Both Red Sovine and the Jerry Garcia Band also recorded a version of “Lay Down Sally”.

Other Cover Songs Recorded by Asleep at the Wheel

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“Lay Down Sally” isn’t the only cover song recorded by Asleep at the Wheel on The Wheel Keeps On Rollin’. Also on the record is “Smoke! Smoke! Smoke! (That Cigarette)”, first released by Tex Williams in 1947.

Asleep at the Wheel spent their entire career recording a mix of both original songs and cover songs. The group’s lead singer, Ray Benson, wrote three songs on The Wheel Keeps On Rollin’, including the title track. Throughout Asleep at the Wheel’s lengthy career, Benson wrote several other songs, including “The Letter That Johnny Walker Read”. Benson wrote that song with LeRoy Preston and Chris Frayne. Released in 1975, it is Asleep at the Wheel’s first Top 10 hit and their most successful single at country radio.

In 1976, Asleep at the Wheel had a moderate hit with “Route 66”. That song was first released in 1946 by Bobby Troup, who wrote the song. They also had a Top 40 hit with “The House Of Blue Lights”, released by Freddie Slack and Ella Mae Morse, also in 1946.

In 2000, Asleep at the Wheel released “Roll Poly”, a cover of a Bob Wills song. Asleep at the Wheel’s version includes The Chicks (formerly The Dixie Chicks).

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