3 Forgotten Slow Dances That Defined Young Love in the 1970s

If you were a teen in the 1970s, there are probably quite a few songs that bring you back to prom or school dances and the anxiety and thrill that came with slow dances. The 1970s really was the era for slow-dancing tunes. And the following three songs are just a few examples that will transport you straight back in time. Let’s dive in!

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“Wonderful Tonight” by Eric Clapton (1977)

This soft rock classic is among some of the best songs off Eric Clapton’s 1977 album Slowhand. “Wonderful Tonight” is a ballad written about Pattie Boyd and was released as a single in 1978. There are so many lovely elements on this unusually mellow Clapton tune. I’m a big fan of Marcella Detroit and Yvonne Elliman’s vocal harmonies, in particular. And, of course, Clapton’s bluesy guitar tracks pull the whole thing together.

“You Are So Beautiful” by Joe Cocker (1974)

Joe Cocker was the voice of a generation, a vocalist unlike any other that could take other people’s songs and somehow reinvent them with his passionate singing alone. “You Are So Beautiful” was released as a single off I Can Stand A Little Rain in 1974, and it was a fast hit, reaching No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This slow dance classic was written by Billy Preston and Bruce Fisher. According to one Beach Boys biographer, Dennis Wilson also helped Preston finish writing the song. Considering how packed with talent this song was, I’m not surprised it was such a fast hit.

“I’ll Be There” by The Jackson 5 (1970)

Teens in the early 1970s likely enjoyed quite a few memorable slow dances to this soulful Jackson 5 tune. A standout and memorable song from Third Album, “I’ll Be There” might just be one of The Jackson 5’s most long-enduring and fondly remembered songs. In fact, this very tune was the hit to show audiences that The Jackson 5 were more than just a pop group; they were composed of talented vocalists that could handle soulful ballads, too.

“I’ll Be There” peaked at No. 1 on both the Hot 100 chart and the Best Selling Soul Singles chart in the US.

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