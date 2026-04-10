44 Years Ago, Iron Maiden Landed Their First UK No. 1 with the Album That Introduced a Heavy Metal Icon

On this day (April 10) in 1982, Iron Maiden reached the top of the UK Albums Chart for the first time with The Number of the Beast. The album was also their first to reach the top 40 on the Billboard 200 in the United States. Moreover, the LP introduced the world to a trio of heavy metal staples. First and foremost, it was the band’s first release with Bruce Dickinson as vocalist. It also produced a pair of classic singles with the title track and “Run to the Hills.”

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The Number of the Beast was Iron Maiden’s first release after the departure of the late, great Paul Di’Anno. He wasn’t their original vocalist, but was the first to record with the band. He sang on the band’s first two studio albums, which have influenced and inspired countless musicians over the years. Additionally, he was there for their first two live LPs and their 1979 demo EP, The Soundhouse Tapes.

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Di’Anno is, without question, a legend. His involvement in Maiden’s self-titled debut makes him one of the forefathers of modern metal music. However, for generations of metalheads, Dickinson was–and is–the voice of the Beast. He added more than a new voice, though. He also got involved in the songwriting process with Steve Harris, who was now able to expand his writing to match Dickinson’s vocal prowess. As a result, the fans found an elevated version of Maiden when they dropped the needle on The Number of the Beast.

Iron Maiden Gets Their First UK Top 10 with a Piece of American History

Iron Maiden released “Run to the Hills” as the first single from The Number of the Beast in February 1982. Later that year, it became their first to reach the top 10 of the UK Singles Chart, peaking at No. 7. It was also their first to receive Gold certification from the British Phonographic Industry.

Interestingly, “Run to the Hills” tells a bloody story pulled from the history of the United States. It tells the story of the arrival of colonizing British forces and their genocide of the indigenous peoples. More specifically, according to Songfacts, the song is about and partially from the perspective of the Cree tribe.

The first verse is from the tribe’s point of view. Then, the perspective shifts in the second verse, telling the story through the eyes of the invading soldiers. Finally, the third verse is from an impartial third party.

Centuries after the events that inspired the song took place, in a much cooler invasion, Iron Maiden was one of many New Wave of British Heavy Metal bands to reach the United States and change our musical landscape forever.

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