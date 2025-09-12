3 Forgotten Songs From 1965 That Still Rock Our World Today

Few eras of music are as legendary as the mid-1960s. Pop music was amazing, psychedelia was on the rise, and even rock music was evolving in interesting ways. And at the center of that period, the year 1965 yielded some truly amazing songs, and far too many of them have been forgotten by mainstream audiences today. Let’s take a look at a few forgotten songs from 1965 that any audiophile should remember today!

“Too Many Rivers” by Brenda Lee

This beautiful pop-meets-easy-listening tune from Brenda Lee was quite the hit back in 1965. “Too Many Rivers” was originally written by Harlan Howard and became a big Nashville hit for Lee, who had proven at that point that she was no longer just a teen star.

Funily enough, this tune was originally released as the B-side to the single “No One”, but listeners favored “Too Many Rivers” way more. “Too Many Rivers” peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Take Me Back” by Little Anthony And The Imperials

How about a little bit of soul-pop to really transport you back to 1965? “Take Me Back” by Little Anthony And The Imperials was released in June 1965 and was originally composed by Teddy Randazzo. This pleading, beautiful ballad was one of many hits from The Imperials’ 1964 record Goin’ Out Of My Head. “Take Me Back” hit No. 16 on the Hot 100 that year. It also did particularly well on the R&B charts.

“The Race Is On” by Jack Jones

I had to include at least one country song on our list of forgotten songs from 1965. And while diehard 60s country fans probably remember this song well, it has somewhat fallen off classic country radio in recent years.

Though, even diehard country fans might not remember Jack Jones’ version. The original version of this song was a George Jones (no relation) hit from the previous year. Jack Jones’ version was released in 1965 and has more of an easy listening flair. Still, the 1965 version of “The Race Is On” did very well and peaked at No. 15 on the Hot 100 chart. George Jones’ version hit No. 96 on that same chart. Personally, I’m a big fan of “Love Boat”.

