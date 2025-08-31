3 Forgotten Songs From the 1970s That Still Rock Our World Today

Need a good dose of 1970s music that’ll rock your world? So much amazing and memorable music hit the airwaves during that decade, and far too many solid hits have been forgotten by modern-day audiences. How about we refresh your memory with three killer tunes? Here are three forgotten songs from the 1970s that still totally rock today!

“Ride Captain Ride” by Blues Image

There’s nothing wrong with a little bit of Blues Image. “Ride Captain Ride” is one song by this American rock band that I don’t hear on classic rock radio stations much anymore, and it’s a real shame. “Ride Captain Ride” was a pretty big hit back in 1970, considering it hit No. 4 on both the US and Canadian charts.

Though, I have to say, you really can’t beat the slightly longer version of the song that typically didn’t make it to the radio. With just 40 seconds or so of extra time, Blues Images extended the chorus and added a bit more depth to the tune. And those guitar solos? Absolutely legendary.

“Get Down” by Gilbert O’Sullivan

Whether you were in the US or Ireland around the 70s, you definitely heard this pop rock classic from 1973. “Get Down” was a standout hit from Irish singer/songwriter Gilbert O’Sullivan, and it positively exploded onto the charts. “Get Down” peaked at No. 7 in the US, No. 1 in the UK, and No. 1 in Ireland. It’s one of O’Sullivan’s finest tunes, and I feel like American classic rock fans have more or less forgotten about him.

“Get Down” is just one solid song to jog your memory, as are “Clair” and “Alone Again (Naturally)”.

“Walking In Rhythm” by The Blackbyrds

Alright, this song definitely leans more towards progressive soul and jazz than rock music. But it still rocks my world every time I hear it, so I’m including it on this list. If you were a kid (or adult) who listened to a lot of AM radio in the 70s, you probably remember this 1975 tune all too well. I’d be bold enough to say that it’s one of the finest forgotten songs of the 1970s.

And, interestingly enough, The Blackbyrds were a bit of a two-hit wonder band. “Walking In Rhythm” hit No. 6 in the US, while “Happy Music” from 1976 hit No. 19. They never enjoyed another Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and I think that’s an enormous shame. The Blackbyrds are a delight.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images