3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1980s That Made Us Start a Band Back in the Day

Artists know the feeling. They remember what it was like to be young, to sit on the couch or at the kitchen table, and hope for inspiration. Before you’ve established yourself and your career, you’re looking for that spark. Well, we might just have the right thing for you here. We wanted to explore three songs that may just push the next wave of songwriters to take out their pens and acoustic guitars and get started. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 1980s that made us start a band back in the day.

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“Born In The U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen from ‘Born In The U.S.A.’ (1984)

Scientists have proved that this song, played at a certain volume, will get any human being on earth to sing karaoke. Of course, we’re just kidding! But Bruce Springsteen’s “Born In The U.S.A.” is energizing. It enlivens you. The song puts a bolt of energy into your bones, and suddenly you’re volunteering to clean up your neighborhood and start a local rock band. You didn’t even know you played guitar or could sing like that. But that’s the power of this everlasting track!

“Burning Down The House” by Talking Heads from ‘Speaking In Tongues’ (1983)

Talking Heads may inspire you to rock, but they also may inspire you to think a bit differently. The group was just a bit off-center, and that’s what drew such a large audience. Fans knew they could find something new and unique in them, even if they were setting the house ablaze! Lead vocalist David Byrne was a walking flame. A candle that could never be snuffed. That’s why his band and their music were so interesting. They were themselves, and they were unrelenting. Now that’s fire!

“Little Red Corvette” by Prince from ‘1999’ (1982)

Today, the Minnesota-born Prince is synonymous with two words: Purple Rain. But before that groundbreaking record hit shelves in 1984, he was already making musical headlines. Two years before, in 1982, he released his LP 1999, and on it was the top bop “Little Red Corvette”. Just try to listen to the track and not want to pick up an electric guitar to start getting funky. It’s inspiration packed into three fun minutes.

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