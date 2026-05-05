3 Forgotten Songs From the 1990s Grunge Scene Worth Revisiting Three Decades Later

If you were around to enjoy the grunge boom of the 1990s, there are some songs that even you have likely forgotten. But these songs definitely should be revisited, because they’re really killer songs from a unique era of rock music. Let’s take a look!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Bound For The Floor” by Local H from ‘As Good As Dead’ (1996)

Local H will always be the band that I think should have been enormously popular during the grunge boom of the 1990s. Because of the poor timing of a label acquisition, they never quite got there. It’s a travesty, honestly. Their 1996 album As Good As Dead is worth a revisit in its entirety, but “Bound For The Floor” is worth mentioning specifically because of how well it did on the charts. This alt-rock grunge classic peaked at No. 5 on the Modern Rock Tracks chart and No. 10 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart in the US.

“Backwater” by Meat Puppets from ‘Too High To Die’ (1994)

Ah, Meat Puppets. Fans of this alternative rock outfit tend to remain fans for life. But if you’ve only heard a few of their songs, you might have missed the magic of “Backwater” from 1994. The first single from their album Too High To Die, “Backwater” remains the band’s most commercially successful song. It peaked at No. 11 on the Modern Rock Tracks chart and was close to being a crossover hit at No. 47 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. If you like a bit of a hard rock edge in your grunge, this is a song to check out.

“River Of Deceit” by Mad Season from ‘Above’ (1995)

Mad Season was one of the few supergroups to make waves during the grunge era of the 1990s, and they have been forgotten by far too many. They were technically only together from 1994 through 1996, so if you missed them, I don’t blame you. But a band made up of Layne Staley (Alice In Chains), Mike McCready (Pearl Jam), Barrett Martin (Screaming Trees), and John Baker Saunders (The Walkabouts) deserves some attention. “River Of Deceit” was their biggest song, but you should listen to Above in its entirety.

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