4 Hit Rock Bands From the 1990s That Disappeared With the Era

The 90s were a unique decade for rock music. A lot of changes were happening, grunge and alternative rock were evolving rapidly, and new music mediums were coming out as we entered the digital age. Some rock bands from the 1990s, sadly, didn’t survive the era and more or less disappeared by the time the 21st century rolled around. Let’s look at a few bands that fit that bill, but also deserve some serious love.

The Refreshments

Remember The Refreshments? This rock band only produced a handful of albums during their time together, and they were only together from 1992 to 1999, sans a few 21st-century reunions. They had a very alt-rock sound, but also boasted elements of roots rock that made them stand out among the sea of cookie-cutter grunge bands that were hitting the airwaves at the time. Sadly, one member’s drug abuse issues and record label problems ultimately led to The Refreshments’ end. However, the enduring power of “Banditos” lives on, namely because it was used as the theme song for King Of The Hill.

Ugly Kid Joe

This hard rock alt-metal outfit formed in 1989 and broke up in 1997. Though, as of 2010, they have since reunited. But for over a decade, Ugly Kid Joe had disappeared. The band’s debut album from 1992, America’s Least Wanted, is absolutely essential listening for anyone who wants to get a true feel for what early 90s rock music was like. Their cover of “Cats In The Cradle” by Harry Chapin is also essential listening.

Nirvana

Well, I couldn’t just ignore this one, could I? Grunge band Nirvana didn’t “disappear” in the sense that they got less popular as the new millennium rolled around. In fact, around the time they disbanded, they were the biggest band on the planet. I know they would have continued their upward trajectory if it weren’t for the tragic and untimely passing of frontman and principal songwriter Kurt Cobain in 1994.

The remaining two members, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl, knew there was no Nirvana without Kurt Cobain. And so, they ended the band for good, leaving Nirvana behind as one of the greatest bands of the 1990s.

Local H

I just recently heard of this band, and their story makes my blood boil. The music industry can be a cruel beast.

Local H formed in 1987 and is a unique entry on our list of rock bands that disappeared in the 1990s. They didn’t really disappear. However, this band can be split into two eras: Their 90s era with drummer Joe Daniels that lasted until 1999, and their 21st-century era that continues to this day.

There was something special about the band’s 90s era, specifically with the release of As Good As Dead in 1996. And, sadly, they’re a very stark example of what happens when a record label screws a band over. Polygram, Island Records’ parent company, was acquired by UMG, and Local H’s promo campaign for Pack Up The Cats was canceled during the acquisition. Most of the team helping the band was fired. To this day, many believe that the 1998 album would have been one of the biggest records of the era, had the band not been caught in the crossfire of a business acquisition.

