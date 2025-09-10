3 Funny Country Songs That Will Tickle Your Funny Bone

As we all know, country music is rooted in “three chords and the truth.” That’s right, the genre prides itself on both simplicity and honesty. But that doesn’t mean every country ever produced is adherent to these strictures. Sometimes songs have to break loose from their traditions and create something new. Enter: the humorous country tune.

We wanted to explore three country songs that don’t necessarily focus on honesty and the truth. Rather, their aim is to make the listener grin, smile, chuckle, laugh, and guffaw. Indeed, these are three funny country songs that really know how to tickle your funny bone.

“A Boy Named Sue” by Johnny Cash from ‘At San Quentin’ (1969)

Certain men are just rugged and rough—their fathers were rugged and rough, and their fathers’ fathers were rugged and rough. So, what would be the funniest thing you could do to someone like that? Why, give them a name they would think is beneath them. And that’s the concept author and songwriter Shel Silverstein came up with when he penned this track about a boy named Sue. Of course, it eventually ended up in the hands of country legend Johnny Cash. And his voice singing it made the song that much better and funnier.

“You’re The Reason Our Kids Are Ugly” by Lorretta Lynn and Conway Twitty from ‘Honky Tonk Heroes’ (1978)

Parents out there know. Even if you have ugly kids, you’re not supposed to bring it up or talk about it. Especially in public. But that’s exactly why this country tune by two country legends is so funny and satisfying. It’s like we’re being let in on a shouting match in their kitchen. Except, it’s put to music and sung by two icons. They blame each other for their kids being ugly. Then, after the kid talks, they go into other traits they blame the other for. Just hilarious stuff from two all-timers.

“Tequila Little Time” by Jon Pardi from ‘Heartache Medication’ (2021)

Sometimes you just need a good pun. And there are a number of modern country songs that enjoy a little silly wordplay. But perhaps the silliest and funniest is Jon Pardi’s courting, booze-soaked song “Tequila Little Time”. As the title suggests, the singer is speaking to another person and he’s posing an idea: how about we take these shots, bite these limes, and see what happens? How about we, yes, tequila a little time. Get it?!? A little levity always helps the party start.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage