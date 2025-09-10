Country Singer Nat Myers Grieves Father’s Death During His Own Health Struggles

Back in 2023, Nat Myers started his country music career when he released his debut album with Yellow Peril. Although bringing his own style of blues to the genre, the singer announced back in February he was diagnosed with an incurable form of cancer called sarcoma. Having to put his country music career on hold, Myers remained positive about the future and continued fighting the cancer. But sadly, the hits just keep on coming. Recently, Myers posted a picture of his father on Instagram, sharing with fans that he had passed away.

Videos by American Songwriter

On September 7th, Myers said goodbye to his father one last time before he passed away. Born in August 1948, his father appeared to live a full life as Myers posted a collage of pictures of him over the years. Helping grow a family, Myers’ father even supported his career in country music. The singer captioned the post, reading, “This mornin my father Daniel Lee Myers joined the lord. Dad, veteran, and friend to many. Rest easy, daddy, may your body and mind be whole again. Look over your poor son.”

[RELATED: Review: Take a Trip Back in Time with Nat Myers’ Retro Acoustic Blues]

Nat Myers Promises “I Will Overcome This”

Just the latest news from Myers, his family continues to deal with heartbreak. As they mourn the death of their father, husband, and friend, the family also focused on Myers and his battle with sarcoma.

For those who might not know what sarcoma is, the Mayo Clinic defined it as “a broad group of cancers that start in the bones and soft tissues. Soft tissues connect, support and surround other body structures. Soft tissues include muscle, fat, blood vessels, nerves, tendons and the lining of the joints.”

Even with Myers fighting the cancer for several months, he never let his positivity falter. During an update with fans, he insisted, “I am taking things day by day and conserving and building the energy I need to overcome this affliction. I refuse to speak from the past tense, because there is beauty and life in the struggle I am currently fighting, and I will overcome this.”

Seeking different treatments, Myers explained how doctors were already preparing “isolated treatments and more options” to help him overcome the cancer. Even as life hands him unimaginable battles, the country singer holds tight to faith, family, and the music that keeps his spirit alive.

(Western AF, 2023)