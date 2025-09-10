Yungblud Wore Two Pieces of Rock History During His VMAs Ozzy Osbourne Tribute

Before Yungblud got a chance to take the stage at the Back to the Beginning concert to celebrate the legacy of Ozzy Osbourne, the singer worked with the icon on the music video for “The Funeral.” Released back in 2022 on Yungblud’s self-titled album, the singer appeared to strike a lasting friendship with the heavy metal legend. And besides appearing in the music video, Ozzy gifted the singer a special cross necklace. Always keeping the piece of jewelry close, when Yungblud performed at the MTV VMAs, he brought more than a piece of Ozzy with him.

With Ozzy passing away, many tributes poured in for the singer. But when it came to the MTV VMAs, the producers honored him with a performance that will surely be remembered. Although the night featured awards and special honors, nothing compared to when Yungblud, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry celebrated the life of Ozzy. Flashing his necklace at the camera, Yungblud jumped into a performance of both “Crazy Train” and “Changes”, which he performed at the Back to the Beginning concert.

But before stealing the show, Yungblud offered a fit check on the red carpet. Outside of his necklace, apparently, the singer fashioned Iggy Pop’s leather pants. He told Nylon that Richard Stark offered him the pants, explaining, “if you can fit in them, you can wear them.”

Yungblud, Steven Tyler & Joe Perry Bring Heavy Metal To The MTV VMAs

Fitting perfectly, Yungblud brought several pieces of rock history with him as he ended the tribute with both Perry and Tyler, covering “Mama, I’m Coming Home.”

A special moment, fans loved the tribute, commenting, “That’s the first time I’ve watched MTV in 20 years. That tribute to Ozzy was incredible. Well done.” The praise continued to pile up. “Steven and Yungblud’s voices complimented each other nicely! The VMA’s have been trash for years and still are, but this reminds some of us at how great they once were.”

Outside of the high marks Yungblud received, many also complimented Tyler. Having struggled with vocal issues, one fan wrote, “The fact Steven Tyler broke his voice box a couple yrs ago which made him cancel his farewell tour and retire, he absolutely killed it!!!”

Blending Ozzy’s necklace with Iggy’s leather, Yungblud turned the MTV VMAs stage into a living reminder that rock never really dies.

