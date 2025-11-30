3 Grunge Music Videos From 1991 That Are Still in Our Blood

Grunge music remains part of the culture, decades after it inevitably reached its peak. Though the musical style and social movement born in the Pacific Northwest began about 40 years ago, its roots run deep, and its legends still loom large. And one of the reasons for that is music videos.

Videos by American Songwriter

Below, we wanted to explore some essential grunge music videos from the early 90s that helped to transform the mainstream musical landscape. Indeed, these are three grunge music videos from 1991 that are still in our bloodstream today.

“Man In The Box” by Alice In Chains from ‘Facelift’ (1990)

While Alice In Chains’ debut studio album, Facelift, came out in 1990, the single release for the group’s iconic track “Man In The Box” came out in early 1991, and with it came the music video. With long flowing stringy hair, the band’s lead singer, Layne Staley, sings over heavy electric guitar riffs, wailing and moaning like a ghost into the night. This music video and song are beautiful in all their depravity.

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana from ‘Nevermind’ (1991)

There is no grunge band bigger than Nirvana and no grunge icon more famous than Kurt Cobain. There is also no grunge song more well-known than “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and no grunge music video more widely seen than this. It was even famously parodied by “Weird Al” Yankovic. There is nothing about the above vid that isn’t emblazoned on the pages of musical history.

“Jesus Christ Pose” by Soundgarden from ‘Badmotorfinger’ (1991)

“Jesus Christ Pose” by Soundgarden is a song about Jesus sung by a talented singer who sort of looks like Jesus—long hair and all. This track and music video helped make Soundgarden a household name back in the day. Cornell has never looked more legendary than he does in this vid for a song all about the pain of being in the public eye. With long black shorts, bare chest, leather bracelets, and hair down to his waist, Cornell is walking iconography and as memorable as a rock star can be.

Photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns