3 Grunge Songs From the 1980s I’m Sure You Know by Heart

Grunge music. The sludgy, buzzy stuff born in the Pacific Northwest really gained traction in popular culture in the early and mid-1990s. Thanks to bands like Nirvana, Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, and Alice in Chains, grunge was perhaps the most dominant sound in the 90s. It certainly dominated rock in those days, taking over the airwaves from the hair metal bands of previous generations. But while grunge was huge in the 90s, the stuff didn’t just pop up around the time Bill Clinton was elected president. No, the sound has a longer history than that. In fact, grunge was first developed in Seattle in the 1980s, about a decade before it rose to popularity around the globe. That’s just what we wanted to dive into here today. Indeed, these are three grunge songs from the 1980s that we know you know by heart.

“About A Girl” by Nirvana from ‘Bleach’ (1989)

In 1989, just months before the new decade dawned, Nirvana released their debut LP, Bleach. Recorded in a matter of hours by “The Grungefather” Jack Endino, the record is lo-fi and lovely. But the song that perhaps portends the rise of Nirvana the best is the tune, “About A Girl”. More than any song on the album, it foretells the power of Nevermind and beyond. So, sing it loud and proud.

“Flower” by Soundgarden from ‘Ultramega OK’ (1988)

The opening song from Soundgarden’s debut 1988 LP, Ultramega OK, “Flower”, also marked the only single released from the record. But it made a big impact, as Ultramega OK earned Soundgarden a Grammy nomination for Best Metal Performance (way before people knew what the word grunge meant). Indeed, while Pearl Jam and Nirvana may be more famous, Soundgarden is the first grunge group that broke into the mainstream.

“Swallow My Pride” by Green River from ‘Rehab Doll’ (1988)

When you talk about Green River, you’re really talking history. The band only released one album, the 1988 LP, Rehab Doll. But Green River also included members who would shake up the scene in major ways beyond that release. Fronted by Mark Arm, who would later lead Mudhoney, Green River also included bassist Jeff Ament and guitarist Stone Gossard, who would help to found Pearl Jam years later. What a legacy! And Green River’s track “Swallow My Pride” is essential early grunge listening.

