Russell Dickerson Tells Keith Urban That He Inspired Him to Keep Going When He Was Playing Shows for Six People

Russell Dickerson has long looked up to Keith Urban. The two men sat down for a conversation during CMA Fest, and the former one told the latter one how he’s inspired him over the years.

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Dickerson took fans back to a few years ago, when he was playing small stages at CMA Fest. One time, he said, his parents, his then-girlfriend, and a few friends were the only people in the crowd.

“After my set every year, I was like, ‘All right, we’ll see you guys across the river next year at the stadium.’ Everybody would go crazy, and then the next year I would play for 15 people again,” Dickerson said. “It was just year after year, build after build.”

Still, Dickerson made sure to put on a great show, picturing Urban’s crowds as he did so.

“Watching your DVDs—Love, Pain & The Whole Crazy World Tour—that’s honestly what I imagined,” he said. “I was playing the crappiest shows all across America. Coming to see you, that is the vision that I kept in my brain.”

Dickerson recalled telling himself, “One day, I’m gonna get to do that, but, for now, I just have to envision that. We’ll get there one day, but just shred it, and rip it, and give them the business for six fans and a bartender.”

To Dickerson, being able to perform well no matter who is there is the mark of a great entertainer.

“I think the people that can go out there, write a song, get a band together, jump in a van, travel to the middle of Illinois… play for nine people that couldn’t care less, that’s a longevity factor that you can bet on,” he said.

Russell Dickerson Teases CMA Fest Performance

Today, Dickerson still looks to Urban as an example, often asking himself “What would Keith do?” while on stage. It’s proved a winning strategy for him.

“I feel like this is the first CMA Fest that I’ve done where people actually care. This wouldn’t have happened two years ago,” Dickerson remarked of being in conversation with Urban. “This is my first legitimate time playing the stadium… We made it guys!”

Dickerson is set to take the main stage at Nissan Stadium Sunday night. For his set, the “Happen to Me” singer has planned a 25-minute medley in an effort to “cram as many” songs as he can into his time on stage.

Dickerson said that he hopes this is just the first of many times he gets to perform on the main stage, and at other huge venues across the country.

“I’ve loved to watch Keith and take pages out of his book and just tour and entertain and put on the best show possible. Definitely touring, still doing what we’re doing,” he said. “I feel like we’re just getting started. Definitely hopefully still playing Nissan at CMA Fest in four years, five years, forever.”

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