3 Guitar Solos From the 1970s That Likely Made You Ask Yourself “How Is That Even Possible?”

What is the best part of classic rock ‘n’ roll? Is it the screaming vocals? The seamless yet noticeable drum fills or the contagious and foundational bass line? All of those things are great, and your favorite rock songs wouldn’t be what they are without them. However, most people probably agree that the sexiest, most entertaining, and electric part of a classic rock song is the guitar solo. That being so, here are three guitar solos from the 1970s that likely made you ask yourself, “How is that even possible?”

“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd(Solo by Allen Collins)

There is a reason “Free Bird” is the most requested song at college parties and barrooms—it is electric to the utmost degree. While the song is great, the one facet of the song that people rave over to this day is the main electric guitar solo played by Allen Collins. We need not remind you of the details, because they are stuck in the heads of classic rock fans across the globe.

Guitar solos such as Allen’s show the world the wizardry behind masterful guitar playing. To us, this is one of the most impressive and elaborate guitar solos of all time. However, maybe we are just drinking the Kool-Aid, but hey, there is certainly worse Kool-Aid to drink.

“Sultans Of Swing” by Dire Straits(Solo by Mark Knopfler)

Even if you got rid of his whole catalog, other than this song, the masses just might still consider Mark Knopfler one of the greatest guitarists of all time. Frankly, the whole lead guitar part of this song is impeccable. However, the solo is what takes it away, every single time.

Knopfler’s solo isn’t in you’re face and overly aggressive. Neither is it forgettable nor overly subtle. Rather, it is perfectly tasteful, and if you watch a video of him performing this live, you will scratch your head wondering how in the world he pulled this off. Dire Straits released this song decades ago, but to this day, people can’t help but listen to this song with their mouths on their way to the floor.

“Eruption” by Van Halen(Solo by Eddie Van Halen)

There aren’t many guitarists who could entertain the masses with a song that is solely a guitar solo. However, one of the few who could and did was Eddie Van Halen on the 1976 instrumental track, “Eruption”. The song itself is seemingly an extended nonsensical solo. Although that is what makes it so spellbinding—its ability to remain unintelligible.

Eddie Van Halen is one of the most talented musicians of all time, and like Knopfler, people still might believe that even if you got rid of everything other than “Eruption”. To many, this is the greatest guitar solo of all time, if you could even truly call it that.

Photo by Andre Csillag/Shutterstock