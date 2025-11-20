Cheap Trick Announces 2026 ‘All Washed Up’ Tour, Special Las Vegas Shows Featuring Full Performance of the ‘At Budokan’ Album

Cheap Trick released its latest studio album, All Washed Up, this past Friday, November 14, and now the power-pop legends have announced a new series of 2026 tour dates in support of the record.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ 2026 All Washed Up Tour begins with two rescheduled shows, on January 24 in Madison, Wisconsin, and January 25 in Waukee, Iowa. Cheap Trick then will open for Styx at a trio of shows in Florida. Those concerts will take place on February 25 in Estero, February 27 in Clearwater, and February 28 in St. Augustine.

[Buy Cheap Trick Concert Tickets]

The headlining trek then kicks off in earnest on March 3 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. That portion of the outing currently features 16 shows, and is plotted out through an April 24 performance in San Diego. More concerts are expected to be announced soon.

The tour includes two special shows in Las Vegas at The Venetian Resort on April 17 and 18. The events will feature Cheap Trick playing its classic 1978 live album, Cheap Trick at Budokan, in its entirety. The shows also will include performances of some of the band’s greatest hits.

[RELATED: Watch the New Music Video for Cheap Trick’s Latest Single, the Funky, Hard-Rocking “The Riff That Won’t Quit”]

Tickets for the January and February concerts, as well as the Las Vegas shows, are available for purchase by the general public now. Tickets for the other March and April shows will go on sale to the public on Friday, November 21, at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets for those concerts are available now. Visit CheapTrick.com for more information.

Fans interested in buying tickets may also want to check StubHub.

About Cheap Trick’s Remaining 2025 Concerts

Cheap Trick also has four concerts remaining on its 2025 tour schedule. The band’s next show is a headlining gig taking place on November 21 in Airway Heights, Washington.

Cheap Trick also will be opening three concerts for Heart as part of the latter group’s Royal Flush Tour. Those shows are scheduled for November 23 in Seattle; December 2 in Omaha, Nebraska; and December 4 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About the All Washed Up Album

All Washed Up is Cheap Trick’s 21st studio effort. Its title is a tongue-in-cheek reference to the band’s 1980 album, All Shook Up.

All Washed Up was recorded at multiple studios in Nashville and at Sweetzerland Studios near Los Angeles. The album was co-produced by Cheap Trick and Julian Raymond, who has worked on all of the band’s albums since 2006’s Rockford.

All Washed Up is available now on CD, as a vinyl LP, and via digital formats. The LP was issued on standard black vinyl, and on orange-marble vinyl sold exclusively at Cheap Trick’s online store and limited to 1,000 copies.

About Cheap Trick at Budokan

Released in the U.S. in February 1979, Cheap Trick at Budokan was the group’s fourth album overall. The live collection was recorded at two concerts the band at the famed Tokyo venue Nippon Budokan in April 1978.

At Budokan is Cheap Trick’s highest-charting and most-successful album. It peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, and has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA for sales of more than 3 million copies in the U.S.

The album featured two hits singles, a rendition of “I Want You to Want Me” and a cover of Fats Domino’s “Ain’t That a Shame.”

November 21 – Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest

November 23 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*

December 2 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena*

December 4 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center*

January 24, 2026 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

January 25 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

February 25 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena+

February 27 – Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound+

February 28 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre+

March 3 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

March 4 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

March 6 – Bossier City, LA @ Margaritaville Resort Casino

March 7 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre

March 9 – Melbourne, FL @ King Center

March 11 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

March 21 – Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

March 27 – Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

March 28 – Danville, VA @ The Pantheon at Caesars Virginia

April 3 – Bensalem, PA @ Xcite Center at Parx Casino and Racing

April 4 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Seneca Niagara Casino

April 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

April 18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

April 22 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

April 24 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

* = opening for Heart

+ = opening for Styx.

(Courtesy of Cheap Trick)

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.