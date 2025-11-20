3 Country Singers Who Were Cowgirls in Real Life

Country music and the cowboy/cowgirl lifestyle go hand-in-hand. The clothes at the heart of the genre’s aesthetic are adapted from that hardscrabble Western lifestyle. At the same time, the music is full of references to horses, rodeo, and all things cowboy-related. However, not many country artists truly live the lifestyle.

Not every country singer who puts on a pair of jeans and a Stetson hat can call herself a cowgirl. However, there are a few who have competed in rodeos, broken horses, and are just as comfortable on a ranch as they are in the studio or on a stage.

Reba McEntire

Long before Reba McEntire was a country legend, she was a cowgirl. She comes from a long line of rodeo champions. As a result, she and her siblings grew up learning how to rope and ride. She was even a barrel racer for a while. However, the “Fancy” singer quickly realized that she would rather sing at a rodeo than compete.

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson might be one of the biggest stars in country music, but she hasn’t forgotten her cowgirl roots. She grew up in a tiny Louisiana town called Baskin, where her family raised horses and other livestock. In the past, she has stated that she was sitting on the back of a horse before she could walk. By the time she was nine years old, she was helping her dad break horses. She may not live on the farm anymore, but she brings that level of intensity to her music.

Kylie Frey

Kylie Frey is a cowgirl and Texas country star who grew up in a rodeo family. She made her Grand Ole Opry debut in 2023, competed on America’s Got Talent, and has scored 11 No. 1 songs on the Texas regional radio chart. She has also shared stages with the likes of Cody Johnson, Casey Donahew, and Randall King. Before all of that, though, she carried on the family tradition of roping, riding, and competing in rodeos.

