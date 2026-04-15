3 Heartbreak Songs From the 80s That Sound Way More Fun Than They Should

Songs can be confusing. The sad song with a fun melody combination is particularly lethal, especially if you’re not paying attention. Here are a few 80s jams that you probably didn’t realize were that heartbreaking. Take one look at the lyrics, and you’ll never be the same.

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“Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds

This song is a pretty fun one to sing when you’re really feeling nostalgic for the 80s, but in reality, it’s about losing someone over time. At least, that’s what it sounds like in the lyrics.

“Won’t you come see about me?

I’ll be alone, dancing, you know it, baby

Tell me your troubles and doubts

Giving everything inside and out and

Love’s strange, so real in the dark

Think of the tender things that we were working on

Slow change may pull us apart

When the light gets into your heart, baby

Don’t you forget about me.”

If you’re not paying attention, it’s easy to dance along to this one. But make no mistake, “Don’t You Forget About Me” is actually pretty tragic.

“Jessie’s Girl” by Rick Springfield

This one is so upbeat that you probably forget what it’s about when you’re listening to “Jessie’s Girl”. However, as Springfield revealed to Louder, the song was very much inspired by real-life yearning.

He explained, “At school, I was always girl-obsessed but unbelievably shy. I didn’t get a whole lot of satisfaction, so to speak. So ‘Jessie’s Girl’ was based on something that happened to me later on.”

Apparently, an acquaintance of Springfield’s (a.k.a. Jessie) was seeing this girl that the singer was kind of obsessed with. If you know the context, “Jessie’s Girl” is honestly sad.

Even Springfield admits, “[‘Jessie’s Girl’] is a bubbly and vivacious song, but it’s dark.”

“Love Will Tear Us Apart” by Joy Division

This song’s relaxing candor makes it appear harmless at first, but in reality, “Love Will Tear Us Apart” is actually pretty devastating. Just look at some of the lyrics.

“Why is the bedroom so cold? You’ve turned away on your side

Is my timing that flawed? Our respect runs so dry

Yet there’s still this appeal that we’ve kept through our lives

But love, love will tear us apart again

Love, love will tear us apart again.”

Even though the melody is pretty groovy, this song is not hopeful in the slightest.

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