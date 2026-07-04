3 Hidden Tracks From the 1980s That Should Have Been Rock Standards

These three 1980s songs are considered underrated in certain ways. Sure, some fans will know these backward and forward, but they have been somewhat lost in the mainstream. Despite not rising to the level of other hits, these songs have all the makings of 1980s rock staples. Revisit them today to be reminded of that fact.

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“If Only You Were Lonely” — The Replacements

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The Replacements’ “If Only You Were Lonely” feels decades ahead of its time. If you were to hear this song with no context, you’d likely think it was a 2000s rock staple or even more modern. Nevertheless, this 1981 B-side is among their best throwbacks, criminally underrated and highly vulnerable.

This song touches on Americana without losing its 1980s rock sensibility. “Well, I walked out of work / And I was tired as hell / Another day comes and gone and oh well / Somewhere there’s a drink with my name on it,” the lyrics read, sung with an unmissable twang. It’s a completely unique offering from this band and stands singular in 80s music as a whole.

“Someone, Somewhere In Summertime” — Simple Minds

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“Someone, Somewhere In Summertime” was released as a single, but it remains underrated in the 1980s rock mainstream. Many listeners only know Simple Minds’ “Don’t You (Forget About Me),” but that hit doesn’t encompass the breadth of their sound. This somewhat hidden track is a testament to the talents beyond their iconic film soundtrack cut.

“Someone, Somewhere In Summertime” deserves more love. “Stay, I’m burning slow / With me in the rain / Walking in the soft rain / Calling out my name,” the lyrics to this underrated hit read. It should be right up there with The Breakfast Club hit. It’s every bit as powerful and catchy.

“Electricland” — Bad Company

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Bad Company was most popular in the mid-70s, but that doesn’t mean their talent ran out. This 80s release proves that. Considered highly underrated by Bad Company fans, “Electricland” is every bit as memorable and powerful as their earlier hits.

This song imbues Rough Diamonds with plenty of atmosphere. “A jolt of lightning sets me back a pace / Feel like a visitor from outer space / Please, excuse me if I don’t quite understand / I’m just a stranger in Electricland,” the lyrics read, taking the listener on an off-kilter, isolating story. It’s impossible not to sink into the same feelings the narrator is expressing in this song.

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