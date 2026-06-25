4 Country Songs From 1986 That Most People Already Forgot About (But They’re Really Amazing)

Some of the best country songs ever released came out in 1986. Among the many hits are these four songs, which are all really good, even though most people have already forgotten about them.

“Tomb Of The Unknown Love” by Kenny Rogers

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Kenny Rogers had plenty of hits throughout the 70s and 80s, which is likely why “Tomb Of The Unknown Love” isn’t as remembered as some of his other singles. Still, the song remains among his best. Written by Michael Smotherman, “Tomb Of The Unknown Love” is on Rogers’s The Heart Of The Matter record.

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A story song, “Tomb Of The Unknown Love” says, “Well, I saw this smiling waitress / Joshing friendly with these truckers / They’d give her pats, and she’d give them shoves / I said, ‘Miss, what’s that awful crying?’ / Everybody laughed and said / ‘It’s the tomb of the unknown love.’”

“Always Have, Always Will” by Janie Fricke

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On Janie Fricke’s Black & White album is “Always Have, Always Will”. The song is written by Johnny Mears.

A declaration of commitment, even though the relationship has ended, “Always Have, Always Will” says, “I love you like a fool / Always have, always will / But you know that it’s just my point of view / But I love you still / Always have, always will / Always have, always will love you.”

“Always Have, Always Will” is Fricke’s final No. 1 single of her career.

“It Ain’t Cool To Be Crazy About You” by George Strait

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“It Ain’t Cool To Be Crazy About You” is one of George Strait’s 60 No. 1 hits. Still, it isn’t as remembered as some of his other chart-topping singles.

Written by Dean Dillon and Royce Porter, “It Ain’t Cool To Be Crazy About You” appears on Strait’s #7 album. The song says, “It ain’t cool to be crazy about you / It ain’t suave or debonair / To let you know I care, like I do / It ain’t smart to be so reckless with my heart / I should have known right from the start / I’d end up like a fool; believe me, it ain’t cool.”

In 2007, Kenny Chesney recorded a version of this Strait single.

“Cry Myself To Sleep” by The Judds

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The Judds include “Cry Myself To Sleep” on their sophomore Rockin’ With The Rhythm record. The song is written by Paul Kennerley.

The sad song says, “I tried so hard / You know I can’t do more / It’s the turn of the card / It’s the close of the door / The lies you told / You know they hurt so deep / So I’ll go home, home / And cry myself to sleep.”

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