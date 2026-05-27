American Songwriter Welcomes David Ryan Harris as the 2026 Lyric Contest Dream Co-Write

American Songwriter is honored to announce that David Ryan Harris is the 2026 Lyric Contest Dream Co-Write Artist.

The Grand Prize Winner of the 2026 Lyric Contest will be flown to Nashville for the “Dream Day On Music Row” prize package that includes a “Dream Co-Write” with Harris, a full day recording session, lodging at a premier hotel, and more.

Over the last several decades, David Ryan Harris has established himself as an in-demand singer, songwriter, producer, and musician, bringing a highly adaptable and song-first approach to a wide range of collaborations and projects.

Harris first rose to prominence as the frontman of the seminal Atlanta rock band Follow For Now in the late 1980s. Following the band’s dissolution in 1994, he transitioned into a career that balanced his work as a solo artist with a growing presence as a songwriter and producer, including early collaborations with singer and former Arrested Development member Dionne Farris. He has since released multiple solo projects while steadily building a diverse and commercially impactful catalog.

As a writer and producer, Harris has contributed to recordings by artists including Zayn, Christina Perri, Natasha Bedingfield, India.Arie, Wanda Jackson, and Hootie & the Blowfish, demonstrating an ability to move fluidly across genres and markets. His catalog includes global hits such as Nelly’s “Just a Dream,” which has surpassed one billion streams and earned an APRA AMCOS Billions Milestone award, as well as “Battle Scars” by Guy Sebastian and Lupe Fiasco, a multi-platinum release worldwide.

In addition to his writing and production work, Harris has collaborated extensively in both studio and live settings with artists such as Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, John Mayer, Dave Matthews, and Santana, bringing a practical, musician-driven perspective to the creative process.

In 2026, Harris joined Spirit Music as Vice President of A&R, alongside a joint venture partnership through his company, Peace Pourage, Inc. In this role, he is focused on identifying, developing, and supporting songwriters and artists, while contributing to the continued growth and long-term value of Spirit’s catalog through both creative and strategic input.

With a career that spans hit songwriting, artist development, and hands-on musicianship, David Ryan Harris brings a comprehensive understanding of the creative and commercial lifecycle of music, positioning him as both a trusted collaborator and a forward-thinking A&R executive.

Since 1984, the American Songwriter Lyric Contest has helped hundreds of thousands of aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Those who submit to the 2026 Lyric Contest have a chance to win prizes, including a feature in the magazine, a brand new Acoustic Guitar, and more.