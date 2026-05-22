3 Rock Songs From 1981 That Every 80s Kid Can Still Sing From Memory Today

From arena rock to soft rock, some of the best songs of the 80s dropped in the year 1981. And if you were an 80s kid, I bet you still know the words to the following three 1981 rock songs by heart. Let’s get nostalgic, shall we?

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“The One That You Love” by Air Supply from ‘The One That You Love’

Rock duo Air Supply had quite a few hits in the early 1980s, including “The One That You Love”, the title track of their sixth studio album. This Graham Russell-penned tune was a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart back in the day. It remains the band’s only No. 1 hit on that chart, and what a soft rock jam to be known for. “The One That You Love” is loaded with strings and excellent lead and backup vocals a la Russell and Russell Hitchcock. The early 80s delivered quite a few romantic bangers, but this one will always stick out.

“Take It On The Run” by REO Speedwagon from ‘Hi Infidelity’

REO Speedwagon is another rock band that had a good run in the 1980s. And “Take It On The Run” was one song that did particularly well in 1981. The song first made an appearance on the band’s famed album Hi Infidelity in 1980. But it wasn’t released as a single until March of the following year. A hard rock, pop-leaning classic, “Take It On The Run” was a No. 5 hit on the Hot 100. Power ballads came and went in the 80s. But I have to say, this little jam was one of the best to come out of the decade’s early years.

“Hit Me With Your Best Shot” by Pat Benatar from ‘Crimes Of Passion’

Even if you weren’t an 80s kid, you probably know the words to the chorus of “Hit Me With Your Best Shot”. It’s one of the biggest rock songs to come out of 1981. Pat Benatar’s legendary hit is a power pop delight suitable for an arena rock atmosphere. Just about anyone who has ever listened to classic rock radio will recognize it in an instant. It’s a shame Benatar doesn’t play this one live anymore, but I understand where she’s coming from.

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