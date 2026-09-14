3 Iconic Artists From the 1980s Whose Best Songs Were Commissioned for Movies

These iconic 1980s artists had filmmakers commission their best songs. These songs became cultural juggernauts, helping to promote the artists who brought them to life and the movies they bolstered. These songs defined the 1980s right alongside these timeless films.

[RELATED: 3 Rock Songs From 1981 You Heard While Shopping at the Mall With Your Friends]

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Kenny Loggins has several songs that could be considered his most successful, including a couple commissioned for movies. But when we think of 1980s artists, Loggins and “Footloose” are likely one of the first things to come to mind. It made perfect use of his voice and energy.

“Tonight, I gotta cut loose, footloose / Kick off your Sunday shoes / Please, Louise / Pull me off of my knees,” the lyrics read, fostering a sense of carefree exuberance. Much like the rules being broken by the characters in the namesake film, this song is the sonic equivalent to loosening your tie and letting go after days of being cooped up.

“Take My Breath Away” — Berlin

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Berlin may not technically be a one-hit wonder, but most people only know “Take My Breath Away” from Top Gun. This love theme was written for that iconic 1980s movie and has since become an emblem for its era. It’s featured on every 1980s playlist; it’s an enduring temporal shorthand.

“Watching every motion in my foolish lover’s game / On this endless ocean, finally, lovers know no shame / Turning and returning to some secret place inside / Watching in slow motion as you turn around and say,” the iconic lyrics read. Without Top Gun making this song necessary, we might’ve all been robbed of this sentimental classic.

“The Power Of Love” — Huey Lewis And The News

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When we think of Huey Lewis, we think of Back To The Future. Both this song and the film it was commissioned for stand as two of the most important pop culture moments of this era. This time-travel staple didn’t need a hit song to bolster its appeal, but aren’t we glad the filmmakers decided to up the ante?

This song is oh-so-80s, helping to set the scene for the film in the modern day. It’s a track that transports us back to that decade with ease. You don’t even need to watch Back To The Future to time travel. Just one listen to this hit does the trick.

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