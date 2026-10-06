3 Tracks That Show a Side of Eagles You Don’t Hear on the Radio

These Eagles tracks aren’t their typical fare. Casual fans don’t usually hear them. They stand apart from the hits that made their name, but they’re still superb.

[RELATED: Remember When Eagles Scored Their First No. 1 With a Surprisingly Tender Ballad From 1974?]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Journey Of The Sorcerer”

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This instrumental track is a far cry from the songs we all know and love from Eagles. First, we don’t hear any of the band’s iconic, nostalgic vocals we’re used to. Moreover, it’s a slightly different tone than they typically use. It has even more of a country lean than they typically do, featuring banjos and other southern instruments.

This song showcases a different side of Eagles’ instrumental mastery, with no enticing melody or lyrics to hide behind. Not just any band could release a track like this and have it stand up tall against their many hits.

“King Of Hollywood”

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“Well, he sits up there on his leatherette / Looks through pictures of the ones that he hasn’t had yet / When he thinks he wants a closer look / He gets out his little black telephone book,” the lyrics to The Eagles’ “King Of Hollywood” read. The song dives even deeper into the disillusionment of fame (a familiar topic for this band) by painting a portrait of a sleazy movie executive.

While they have plenty of songs in this vein, this song pulls no punches. It’s a sobering look at the entertainment industry’s downsides from a band unafraid to shine a light on it. “Come sit down here beside me, honey / Let’s have a little heart to heart / Now look at me and tell me, darling / How badly do you want this part,” the bold and candid lyrics continue.

“Bitter Creek”

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Unless you know Eagles super well, you’d be forgiven for not even realizing this was them. Bernie Leadon takes over lead vocals here, which is a departure from the band’s signature vocal sound. Moreover, the instrumentation is more country-inspired than rock-influenced, creating a sonic departure for the group.

“Once I was young and so unsure / I’d try any ill to find the cure / An old man told me / Tryin’ to scold me / “Oh, son, don’t wade too deep in Bitter Creek,” the lyrics to this Eagles staple read. This isn’t a song you’d typically peg the band for, but it works just as well as any of their hits.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)