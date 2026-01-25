3 Iconic Key Changes in Music That Never Felt Cheesy

By modern standards, key changes are dated. It’s a bygone practice that can often read more cheesy than iconic. If you were to use this technique today, everyone would assume you’re making a nod to a different era. It’s so cliched now that it can’t be seen as an earnest move.

Videos by American Songwriter

But there are a select few songs that modulate so well that we couldn’t possibly call them old hat. The three songs below all have legendary key changes. Moreover, they have remained as golden today as they were upon their release.

“Man In The Mirror” (Michael Jackson)

Michael Jackson’s “Man In The Mirror” features one of the most iconic key changes in pop history. It’s dramatic and in-your-face. Jackson played into the traditional idea of a key change, taking things a half-step up.

This gospel-tinged track begged for a key change. This song would’ve still been legendary if it rolled right along, keeping a steady key until the end. But the addition of this melodic jump makes it all the more emotionally affecting.

[RELATED: The Rock ‘n’ Roll Phenomenon of the Early 2000s That Was Likened to “18 Michael Jackson ’Thriller’s”]

“Love On Top” (Beyoncé)

The award for the most key changes in a single song goes to Beyoncé’s “Love On Top”. While that may or may not be true, this track is undoubtedly the first one to come to mind when thinking of key changes in iconic songs.

At the end of this anthem, Beyoncé moves up a half-step multiple times, putting a massive gap between herself and the rest of her peers. If you’ve ever tried to sing along to this Beyoncé song, you know just how impressive these key changes are.

“Livin’ On A Prayer” (Bon Jovi)

The 1980s rock era was the heyday of key changes. Rockers in this era weren’t afraid to be a little overly sentimental and earnest. One of the best to ever use this melodic technique was Bon Jovi with “Livin’ On A Prayer”.

This 80s rock anthem has a dramatic key change in the final chorus. This song moves at a nice clip the entire way through, and when you think they can’t possibly move it into a higher gear, the band manages to level up again.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1986, Bon Jovi Put Glam Metal on Top With a Hit Album That Produced Two No. 1 Singles—Including One of the Best-Selling Songs Ever]

(Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)