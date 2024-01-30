3 Iconic Phil Collins Drum Parts–That Aren’t “In The Air Tonight”

“In The Air Tonight” undoubtedly features Phil Collins‘ most iconic drum line. That being said, it isn’t his only stellar fill! Time and time again we see Collins’ greatness get boiled down to that one hit. In an effort to herald some of his other work, find three other iconic drum fills from Collins, below.

1. “Easy Lover”

“Easy Lover” sees Collins team up with Philip Bailey of Earth Wind & Fire for an enticing duet. The intricacies of Collins’ playing cannot be denied, but he performs in a way that doesn’t distract from Bailey–the mark of a truly great duet.

2. “Watcher Of The Skies”

Lyrics as involved as those in “Watcher Of The Skies” can only be bolstered by instrumentation equally as complex. Collins hits that mark tenfold with his drum line on this track. The groove he develops here is the mark of true mastery of his instrument.

3. “Behind The Lines”

Never has a 4/4 time signature sounded so intricate. Collins reinvents the wheel so to speak on “Behind The Lines,” taking a familiar beat and turning it into so much more than previously imagined. It might take a few listens to fully grasp this song, but it’s well worth the effort.

(Photo by Graham Wood/Getty Images)