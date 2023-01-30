5 Deep Cuts From Phil Collins That You Should Be Listening To

Phil Collins’ influence on music in the ’80s is impossible to escape. Between Genesis and his solo pursuits, Collins has enjoyed a multi-platinum recording career. Known for songs like “In the Air Tonight” and “You Can’t Hurry Love,” Collins is no stranger to a mammoth pop hit.

“People assess you by your hits,” Collins once told Rolling Stone. “So when the radio plays ‘Against All Odds’ or fuckin’ ‘Separate Lives’ again and again, they become your flagship.”

While this is an unavoidable truth, Collins has extended the same prowess to his lesser-known songs as he does to his hits. As a testament to that, find five deep cuts from Collins that you should be listening to below.

1. “I’m Not Moving”

“I’m Not Moving” comes from Collins’ “In the Air Tonight”-led LP, Face Value. The short track only clocks in at two-and-a-half minutes but Collins manages to pack in a heavy amount of soul nonetheless. This catchy morsel of a tune will have you punching the “repeat” button over and over again.

2. “Like China”

Collins makes use of a carefully coded metaphor in “Like China.” Amid the throes of first love, Collins talks about deflowering his girlfriend with a marked sense of precaution. Hold you like china… ’cause I know it’s your first time, he sings.

3. “I Cannot Believe It’s True”

Though this single is a sure-fire crowd-pleaser, it failed to make the same waves as the five other singles taken from Collins’ second solo album. The celebratory track features a standard Collins drum groove and a rousing horn section.

4. “We Said Hello, Goodbye”

In contrast to “I Cannot Believe It’s True,” “We Said Hello, Goodbye” is a somber, bittersweet track about leaving one situation for another. Opening with a sweeping orchestral section, Collins crafts a lament about making the best out of a tough situation. Turn your head / And don’t look back / Set your sails for a new horizon / Don’t turn around don’t look down, he sings.

5. “Long Long Way to Go”

“Long Long Way to Go” sees Collins lean into politically charged lyricism. He covers topics that run the gamut from poverty to murder. While I sit here trying to think of things to say / Someone lies bleeding in a field somewhere / So it would seem we’ve still got a long, long way to go / I’ve seen all I want to see today, he sings.

