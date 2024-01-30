Justin Timberlake Teases Major *NSYNC News With Kelly Clarkson, Autographs Teacher’s Outrageous Life-Size Cutout

Justin Timberlake is teasing more *NSYNC music. The artist may be hard at work on a new solo album, but Timberlake teased the band is getting back together again.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Timberlake said he reunited with his former *NSYNC bandmates in the studio. However, he was cryptic about what they were working on. He said, “So we’ve been in the studio so there may be a little something in the future too.”

However, Timberlake did reflect on his past working with the band. He appreciated the chemistry that the group had.

He continued, “Growing up in the industry and getting access to so much in the studio, I just became like a studio rat. I just loved being in there, and I loved the creative process. As it pertains to harmonies, I spent some time with four other guys doing a lot of harmonies.”

*NSYNC reunited at the VMAs in 2023 for the first time in a decade. Afterwards, they teamed up to produce the song “Better Place,” which was the lead single for Trolls Band Together. Timberlake said he had a lot of fun with the song.

He said, “Yeah that was fun. It was kind of crazy. There’s so much that just picks up right where it left off as far as the chemistry.”

Besides talking music, Timberlake also came face to face with a superfan in the audience and a life-size cutout of himself. Both shocked and impressed by the high school’s dedication, Timberlake autographed the outrageous piece of memorabilia.

The teacher told the singer, “Justin, I feel like we already know each other. I keep this cutout in my high school Spanish classroom. You’ve been my ride-or-die co-teacher for the last 18 years helping me teach Spanish verbes, conjugations, sentences. We do it all baby.”

Justin Timberlake Isn’t the Only One Teasing *NSYNC Future

Other *NSYNC members have also hinted towards the band’s future. Lance Bass spoke to Entertainment Weekly about making more songs.

“We have to get it right this time, and unfortunately, *NSYNC had to go down in flames for that one,” Bass said. “But we had so much fun, I don’t see this as our last thing. Because of this strike, I feel like we owe it to the fans again to rectify this and do something else. But until the strike ends, we can’t really even figure out what is next, if there’s anything next. Hopefully, we’ll have a plan in place once this lifts and we’re able to get back to work.”

