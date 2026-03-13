Ringo Starr Says He Feels “Blessed” To Work With T Bone Burnett, Burnett Reveals Willie Nelson’s Unwitting Contribution to Starr’s New Album

Ringo Starr recently announced plans to release a follow-up to his 2025 country/Americana-influenced studio album Look Up. Long, Long Road, which will be released on April 24, is the famed Beatles drummer’s second consecutive full-length collaboration with acclaimed producer, songwriter, and musician T Bone Burnett.

Starr and Burnett appear together in a new video feature posted on Ringo’s social media pages in which they discuss the project.

Reflecting on his experience making music with Burnett, Starr commented, “You know, I like to say, ‘Sometimes I make the right moves,’ and one of the right moves was hooking up with T Bone for the first album and for this. … [W]e started … with Look Up and it was such a great experience. And I loved listening to it. I mean, I’m blessed he’s in my life right now.”

The lead single from Long, Long Road, “It’s Been Too Long,” is available now via digital formats. On the track, Ringo is joined on vocals by two respected contemporary Americana musicians—Molly Tuttle and Sarah Jarosz.

Burnett revealed in the video that country icon Willie Nelson unwittingly was responsible for the song’s title.

“I was down at Willie Nelson’s studio in Austin [Texas,] and I walked in and Willie said, ‘T Bone, it’s been too long,’” Burnett shared. “And I thought, ‘This guy just talks in song titles.’” You can check out a visualizer video for “It’s Been Too Long” at Ringo’s official YouTube channel.

T Bone produced Long Long Road and wrote or co-wrote six of the album’s 10 tracks. You can pre-order the album now.

More About Burnett and Starr’s Other Collaborators on ‘Long Long Road’

In the video feature, Ringo praised Burnett for his work producing the new album, including bringing in a variety of talented guest musicians to contribute to the project.

“He put it all together,” Starr said. “And he got Molly and [lauded young bluegrass musician] Billy Strings and a lot of people to play on the record.”

Burnet then noted, “Molly Tuttle is a master. There’s not a better guitarist in the world than Molly Tuttle.

Ringo added, “She’s been a great support through [T Bone.] She’s on several tracks, and she never lets you down. So great.”

Tuttle and Strings also were featured on multiple tracks on Look Up. Meanwhile, other noteworthy guest artists appearing on Long Long Road include Sheryl Crow and St. Vincent.

Starr co-wrote three songs on Long Long Road. One of those tunes is a new version of the title track to Ringo’s 2005 studio album, Choose Love. The new album also features a cover of “I Don’t See Me In Your Eyes Anymore,” a song that one of Starr’s rockabilly heroes, Carl Perkins, recorded and released as a single back in 1959.

Starr’s 2026 Tour Plans

As previously reported, Ringo has a late-spring 2026 tour lined up with his All Starr Band. The 12-date trek will visit venues in the Western U.S. The outing kicks off May 28 in Temecula, California, and is plotted out through a June 14 show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The tour also will stop in three other California cities, as well as in Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico. Visit RingoStarr.com to check out the full list of tour dates.

(Photo by Henry Diltz)